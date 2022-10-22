Cole Anthony paces Magic offense, shines in season debut

The former UNC basketball standout began his third season in the NBA in stunning fashion on Friday night.

After missing the season-opener on Wednesday due to illness, Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony impressed in his season debut against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Anthony recorded a game-high 25 points and two assists, as the Magic fell to 0-2 on the young season.

The former Tar Heel was efficient off the bench, shooting 8-for-12 and connecting on 4-of-5 shots from beyond the arc.

Anthony took no time in introducing himself to the Hawks defense, scoring 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting in 12 first half minutes.

"I just saw some opportunities to attack," said Anthony to the media following Friday night's contest. "Obviously I want to be aggressive. I saw some seams that were created by my teammates and I was able to get in there and convert."

Entering his third season in the NBA, Anthony has received criticism for his shooting inefficiency, despite being forced to carry the bulk of the offensive load during his sophomore campaign.

If his offensive numbers can improve ever so slightly, Anthony has the chance to contend for the Most Improved Player Award.

While Anthony is expected to compete for the starting point guard role with the return of Markelle Fultz, it is clear that the Magic offense can be bolstered with him in the lineup.

With a solid start to the season, Anthony will look to keep the hot hand on short notice, as the Magic face the Celtics on Saturday in their home opener.