How to Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Live: Streaming Online, TV Options, Game Info
MLS action on Sunday includes Austin FC meeting FC Dallas. The two teams will kick things off at 8:00 PM ET from Q2 Stadium, airing on ESPN.
Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Game Info
- Match Day: Sunday, October 23, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Offensive Trends & Insights
- In MLS, Austin FC has put up 67 goals in 35 games (third in league), and FC Dallas has conceded 38 in 35 games (second).
- Offensively, FC Dallas is 12th in MLS (49 goals, 1.4 per match). And defensively, Austin FC is 13th (51 goals conceded, 1.5 per match).
- In terms of goal differential, Austin FC is fourth in MLS at +16.
- FC Dallas is sixth in MLS in goal differential at +11.
- In terms of shots, Austin FC is sixth in the league offensively (taking 11.5 per match), and FC Dallas is 11th defensively (conceding 10.4).
- In terms of shots, FC Dallas is 18th in the league offensively (taking 10.1 per game), and Austin FC is 17th defensively (conceding 11.1).
- Austin FC is 10th in MLS in shot differential at +0.4 per game.
- In terms of shot differential, FC Dallas is 13th in MLS at -0.3 per match.
Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Team Leaders
Austin FC Leaders
- Maximiliano Urruti has led the charge for Austin FC, netting nine goals in 33 games, which ranks 30th in the league.
- Diego Fagundez has six goals in 35 games, ranking him as the second-best scorer on Austin FC.
- In the assists department, Fagundez leads Austin FC with 12 (on 54 chances created) in 35 league games.
FC Dallas Leaders
- Alan Velasco is FC Dallas’ leading goal-scorer, with six (on 39 shots) in 27 league matches.
- Franco Jara has three goals (on 21 shots) in 31 league appearances.
- FC Dallas’ best facilitator is Velasco, with five assists (on 37 chances created).
Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Injuries & Status Report
Austin FC: Washington Corozo (out)
FC Dallas: Bernard Kamungo (out)
Austin FC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|10/1/2022
|Vancouver
|L 2-0
|Away
|10/9/2022
|Colorado
|D 1-1
|Home
|10/16/2022
|Real Salt Lake
|D 2-2
|Home
|10/23/2022
|FC Dallas
|–
|Home
FC Dallas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|10/1/2022
|Colorado
|L 1-0
|Away
|10/9/2022
|Sporting Kansas City
|W 2-1
|Home
|10/17/2022
|Minnesota United FC
|D 1-1
|Home
|10/23/2022
|Austin FC
|–
|Away
