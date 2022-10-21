ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Live: Streaming Online, TV Options, Game Info

MLS action on Sunday includes Austin FC meeting FC Dallas. The two teams will kick things off at 8:00 PM ET from Q2 Stadium, airing on ESPN.

Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Game Info

  • Match Day: Sunday, October 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Q2 Stadium
Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Offensive Trends & Insights

  • In MLS, Austin FC has put up 67 goals in 35 games (third in league), and FC Dallas has conceded 38 in 35 games (second).
  • Offensively, FC Dallas is 12th in MLS (49 goals, 1.4 per match). And defensively, Austin FC is 13th (51 goals conceded, 1.5 per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, Austin FC is fourth in MLS at +16.
  • FC Dallas is sixth in MLS in goal differential at +11.
  • In terms of shots, Austin FC is sixth in the league offensively (taking 11.5 per match), and FC Dallas is 11th defensively (conceding 10.4).
  • In terms of shots, FC Dallas is 18th in the league offensively (taking 10.1 per game), and Austin FC is 17th defensively (conceding 11.1).
  • Austin FC is 10th in MLS in shot differential at +0.4 per game.
  • In terms of shot differential, FC Dallas is 13th in MLS at -0.3 per match.

Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Team Leaders

Austin FC Leaders

  • Maximiliano Urruti has led the charge for Austin FC, netting nine goals in 33 games, which ranks 30th in the league.
  • Diego Fagundez has six goals in 35 games, ranking him as the second-best scorer on Austin FC.
  • In the assists department, Fagundez leads Austin FC with 12 (on 54 chances created) in 35 league games.

FC Dallas Leaders

  • Alan Velasco is FC Dallas’ leading goal-scorer, with six (on 39 shots) in 27 league matches.
  • Franco Jara has three goals (on 21 shots) in 31 league appearances.
  • FC Dallas’ best facilitator is Velasco, with five assists (on 37 chances created).

Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Injuries & Status Report

Austin FC: Washington Corozo (out)

FC Dallas: Bernard Kamungo (out)

Austin FC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away
10/1/2022 Vancouver L 2-0 Away
10/9/2022 Colorado D 1-1 Home
10/16/2022 Real Salt Lake D 2-2 Home
10/23/2022 FC Dallas Home

FC Dallas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away
10/1/2022 Colorado L 1-0 Away
10/9/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 2-1 Home
10/17/2022 Minnesota United FC D 1-1 Home
10/23/2022 Austin FC Away

