Lawrence Township, NJ

Girls soccer: Pingry knocks off Mount St. Dominic

Freshman Maya Nuwayhid had two assists to help Pingry oust Mount St. Dominic 3-1 in Caldwell. Juniors Maggie Ellsworth and Greta Pew each had a goal in the first half while senior Sydney Puntus scored in the second for Pingry (10-5). Senior Allie Colella chipped in with an assist. Pingry is seeded third in the North Jersey Non-Public A NJSIAA Tournament where it has a bye in the first round.
CALDWELL, NJ
Prep A field hockey quarterfinals roundup for Oct. 25

Ana Dios scored twice to lead Hun in a 6-0 win over Peddie in the quarterfinal round of the Prep A tournament, in Princeton. Hun (8-6) led 2-0 at the half. Logan Frith tallied a goal and an assist in the win, while Addie McNally, Avery Barrett, and Ali Leva all scored in the win.
PRINCETON, NJ
No. 6 Pingry and No. 8 Hunterdon Central play to tie - Boys soccer recap

A battle between two powerhouses in the state ended in a tie as Pingry, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and No. 8 Hunterdon Central ended 2-2. Anthony Bugliari and Sebastian Sampedro finished with goals for Pingry (9-1-5). Samuel Hecht and Nikolaos Deliargyris dished out assists. Hunterdon Central (10-1-3)...
Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title

History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
No. 5 DePaul over Indian Hills - Girls soccer recap

Tami Adedeji scored two goals as DePaul, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 4-0 victory over Indian Hills in Wayne. DePaul (14-1) scored three goals in the first half to gain control. Tommi Valente and Kendall Cox added goals in the victory. Ella Guarini and Kieran...
WAYNE, NJ
St. Elizabeth over Koinonia - Field hockey recap

Ella Delatush totaled two goals and two assists as St. Elizabeth cruised to a 5-1 victory over Koinonia in Plainfield. Brynn Kearns chipped in one goal and two assists as St. Elizabeth (7-9) jumped out to a 4-0 lead at halftime. Scarlett Claps and Emerson Lezynski also scored goals. The...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Prep A Tournament girls soccer first round, Oct. 25

Sophomore Riley Cross produced a hat trick to lead second-seeded Oak Knoll to a 5-1 win over seventh-seeded Peddie in the first round of the Prep A Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll will next host sixth-seeded Hun in the semifinal on Thursday. Freshman Maris McGinty opened up the scoring for...
SUMMIT, NJ
West Morris over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap

Elizabeth Cummings scored a hat trick as West Morris defeated Morris Knolls 7-0 in Rockaway. Chiara Marchese added two goals to help West Morris extend its winning streak to three. West Morris improved to 12-3-2 and Morris Knolls fell to 9-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
Boys soccer: Cherry Hill East edges Sterling

Senior Adam Blumenthal’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for Cherry Hill East over Sterling in Cherry Hill. Junior Tian Zheng assisted on Blumenthal’s goal for Cherry Hill East (11-3-3), which is seeded seventh in the South Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 10th-seeded Eastern on Thursday in the first round. Junior Tom Piotrowski made five saves and sophomore Jack Luehrs had two in between the pipes.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Oratory over Johnson - Boys soccer recap

Sean Van Hoven and Jack Maenpaa each scored to lead Oratory in a 2-0 win over Johnson, in Clark. George Fagan made six saves to earn the shutout for Oratory (8-8-1).
CLARK, NJ
Hightstown over Manchester Township - Field hockey recap

Madison Whittington scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Mallory Bertrand as Hightstown snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Manchester Township in Hightstown. Mackenzie Peterson stopped three shots for the shutout to help Hightstown improve to 5-12. Madison Phillips-Frazee had 12 saves...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
Boys soccer: Roxbury blanks Mendham ahead of sectional playoffs

Seniors Gabe Ruitenberg and Aiden Metz and sophomore Asher Metz each had a goal and an assist as Roxbury shut out Mendham 5-0 in Mendham. Senior Justin Gil and sophomore Erik Larrahando had a goal apiece for Roxbury (11-6), which has won three of its last four games. Junior Noah Matthews and senior Tim Wilk chipped in with an assist each while junior keeper Connor Stark finished with seven saves.
MENDHAM, NJ
Hopewell Valley over Voorhees - Field hockey recap

Abigail Sell starred for Voorhees with two goals in its 4-2 win over Hopewell Valley in Pennington. Ava Smadi and Kate Matyas added one goal each in the victory. Jocelyn Nociolo and Raina Jablonski had one goal each for Hopewell Valley.
PENNINGTON, NJ
Pennsauken over Pemberton - Boys soccer recap

Jefferson Gomez netted a pair of goals to lift Pennsauken to a 4-1 win over Pemberton in Pennsauken. All five goals in the game were scored in the second half. Nicholas Bonilla also had a goal for Pennsauken, which improved to 4-12. Pemberton fell to 3-13.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Mount Olive over Morris Knolls - Boys soccer recap

Aidan Wright scored twice to push Mount Olive to a 2-1 win over Morris Knolls in Flanders. Wright netted back-to-back goals in six minutes to give Mount Olive (11-7-1) a 2-0 lead by the 55th minute. Luc Thomas and Giovanni Welzmueller had the assists, while Kristian Dobbek made 14 saves.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
