Some talking about steps to return flowing waters to Platte River
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska Water Center has been hosting conferences for quite some time. This year the main topic was the currently dry Platte River. During this time on a normal year without drought, the Platte River has flowing water as many farmers stop irrigation and begin harvesting. This year the river is full of racoon and coyote footprints as they can easily walk up and down the dry land.
Several fire crews battle wildfire near Ravenna
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — Crews battled a wildfire southwest of Ravenna into the late hours Sunday. Officials said a fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. in a bean field, along 280th Road and Sodtown Road. Due to the dryness and windy conditions, the blaze stretched 2.5 miles in length and around a half mile wide.
Teacher survey latest rift over education in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An unofficial teacher survey is the latest flashpoint over the future of education in Grand Island. As Election Day nears, there's debate over who's got a better grasp on what teachers are facing – the school board or a political action committee known as Chaperone.
Kearney Volunteer Fire Department issues burn ban
KEARNEY, Neb. — Due to dry conditions, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) Fire Chief Jeremy Feusner is issuing a burning ban until the city receives measurable moisture. Warmer conditions, wind and low relative humidity have caused vegetation to dry quickly. KVFD Fire Chief Jeremy Feusner also encourages residents...
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
Construction approved for temporary Grand Island Casino
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility remodel that will house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission. Construction of the temporary Grand Island Casino will begin immediately in the concourse area of Fonner Park. It will...
UPDATE: Jury trial for Kearney shooting case continued
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE: Gino Liban jury trial continued to 9 a.m. Jan. 3, 2023. Status hearing scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28. ORIGINAL STORY: A jury trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a Grand Island teen accused in a shooting in Kearney. Buffalo County District Court...
Prosser community hosts harvest bee to honor the end of an era
A harvest bee took place around Prosser, Nebraska Friday. The community came together to pay tribute and help the Ruhter family harvest a final crop. Hard work, good memories, and some tears brought out the best of those close to Sam Ruhter. “Today was the end of an era, Sam,...
Five teens charged in connection to September drug deal turned shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Five men face multiple charges following a shooting last month that left a teen in critical condition. Cecil Battles, 18, Andrew Owens, 19, Jaireon Corteez Harris, 20, Markeese Williams, 19, all of Kansas City, Kansas, and Alexander Mendoza-Villicana, are all charged in Hall County Court with attempted second-degree murder, six counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, three counts of being an accessory to a felony, one count of first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault, third-degree assault, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Grand Island Police investigating vape shop burglaries
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a vape shop was burglarized twice in less than a week. Around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Gorilla Glass Company, 1504 N. Eddy Street, in reference to a burglary. It was reported that the business’ front door was smashed with a rock.
GI businesses share thoughts on 4-day work week
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The four-day work week is something that’s been adopted by other countries and some corporations in the United States. Time will tell if that becomes a regular practice. “I think it’s probably going be adopted faster in Europe than in the United States, but...
Grand Island City Council approves redevelopment plan that includes former veteran's home
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island's City Council unanimously approved a move toward big development on the north side of town. The Regional Planning Commission had recommended a change to the city's comprehensive plan and future land use map, designating hundreds of acres of public land to park and recreation, mixed use office and mixed use commercial.
Update on Naponee fire which has consumed about 6,700 acres
NAPONEE, Neb. — On Sunday afternoon (4:50 p.m.), Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the National Weather Service who reported an indication of a “Hot Spot” at 22 1/2 Rd & G Rd, north of Naponee. The sheriff’s office received additional calls of a...
Simulated event is helping people understand the meaning of living under the poverty line
KEARNEY, Neb. — Some people in the Kearney community are getting a glimpse of what it would be like to live in poverty. The Cost of Poverty Experience (COPE) was hosted at the St. James Catholic Church on Sunday. The goal of the experience is for people to get...
