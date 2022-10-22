KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska Water Center has been hosting conferences for quite some time. This year the main topic was the currently dry Platte River. During this time on a normal year without drought, the Platte River has flowing water as many farmers stop irrigation and begin harvesting. This year the river is full of racoon and coyote footprints as they can easily walk up and down the dry land.

