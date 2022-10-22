Read full article on original website
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to Gators
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.
WCJB
Williston crushes Hamilton County, 48-0
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Red Devils used seven first half touchdowns to blowout the Hamilton County Trojans, at home, 48-0 on Tuesday. Kyree Edwards rushed for three touchdowns in the opening quarter to give the Red Devils (9-0) a 21-0 cushion, before officially blowing the barn doors off the scoreboard.
WCJB
Santa Fe, Oak Hall headline four NCFL teams advancing to Region Semis
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering Tuesday night, seven different North Central Florida high school volleyball teams had the chance to advance to Friday’s Region Semifinals, but only four survived to move on. Class 2A Results:. Oak Hall swept St. John Paul - 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 St. John Lutheran blanked...
WCJB
Future of Florida-Georgia game up in the air? Read universities’ statement.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This may be one of the final years for a decades-old tradition as the University of Florida and the University of Georgia release a cryptic joint statement about the future of the rivalry football game. Less than a week before the Gators and Bulldogs go head-to-head...
Gators Flip OL Roderick Kearney From Florida State
The Florida Gators flip a priority offensive line recruit from their in-state rivals.
Stetson Bennett Makes His Opinion On Florida Extremely Clear
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett isn't dismissing Florida ahead of Saturday's SEC showdown. The top-ranked Bulldogs opened as 22-point favorites to defeat the 4-3 Gators, representing the SEC matchup's largest spread since 1995. Georgia could fall into a trap game with No. 3 Tennessee waiting next weekend. However, Bennett talked up...
chopchat.com
FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators
FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
WCJB
Russell Report: The big three Florida schools continue to struggle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are power schools in college football. The Ohio State’s, the Alabama’s, the Clemson’s and there are others that are rebuilding. The big three Florida schools certainly fall into that category. Last year, Florida, Miami and Florida State collectively had their worst combined year in football since the 1970′s and things aren’t going great this year either. Florida and Florida state are 4-3 and Miami sits at 3-4 after an embarrassing loss to Duke where they turned the ball over eight times. The rebuild for FSU has been slow, and the ones for Miami and Florida are just beginning. It might not be pretty again at the end of the season for all three programs again.
Gators HC Billy Napier, Staff Address Defensive Lapses During Bye Week
Billy Napier stresses that he and his staff aren't ignoring the current elephant in the room. The bye week provided time to analyze the sputtering defensive unit thoroughly.
Betting Line For Georgia vs. Florida Is Biggest In Forever
Georgia will look to maintain its No. 1 ranking when facing Florida on Saturday. While the storied rivalry has gone back and forth in recent years, the sportsbooks aren't expecting much of a fight at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field. As noted by OnlyGators.com, the Bulldogs are 22-point favorites over the...
WCJB
Florida soccer team loses road match to Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WCJB) - For the tenth time this season, the Florida soccer team lost a Southeastern Conference match, after falling to No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Despite putting 5 of 9 shots on goal, the Gators (2-13-1) couldn’t find the back of the net or keep the Crimson Tide (16-1-1) from scoring twice in their 2-0 loss.
WCJB
Professional dancer returning to her hometown stage in Gainesville this week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Theresa Hanson began dancing at Pofahl Studios at the age of 6, “I feel like dance is a thing you should not do unless you cannot do anything else. I have tried but I just can’t do anything else” said Hanson. During her...
WCJB
Early voting begins in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three counties in North Central Florida opened their polls to early voting Monday. Alachua, Bradford and Levy Counties became the first in the area to allow voters to cast their ballots. With election day two weeks from Tuesday, voters have their chance to beat the lines and vote.
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night
A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
WCJB
UF College of Veterinary Medicine assists in animal care following Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine is helping with the Ian relief effort. Veterinary professionals are organizing a ground effort to help treat animals in areas damaged by the storm. The Florida Veterinary Medical Association partnered with UF to organize a 12-person group of...
WCJB
Gainesville Regional Airport undergoes realistic emergency drill
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Don’t panic it’s just a drill! Multiple agencies tested their ability to respond to emergency situations at the Gainesville Regional Airport on Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration requires that all air carrier airports perform a full-scale drill once every three years. The staged drill...
WCJB
Florida Academy of Property Appraisers appoints Alachua County local to executive board
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida is getting some representation in the state association of property appraisers. Alachua County’s Ayesha Solomon has been named to the Executive Board of the Florida Academy of PAs. She was picked to serve a one-year term as Secretary. Solomon has been in...
WCJB
Dixie County District 2 Commission Seat
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Three candidates are competing for the district two commission seat in Dixie County after current county commissioner, W.C. Mills, is stepping down. GOP candidate Daniel Wood III, Democratic candidate Jaffry Crawl, and write in candidate Keith Tuten are all lifelong residents of Dixie County and want the District 2 Commission seat.
WCJB
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway was recovered on Monday after a search by the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that ASO officers located the body of Glenn...
WCJB
Alachua County Public Schools announces plan to make up days missed due to Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida schools were closed during the days leading up to and as Hurricane Ian impacted the state and now those days have to be made up. The Alachua County School District is adding a few minutes once a week to make up for...
WCJB
Alachua County Public Schools to host summit on cyber safety
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools’ 2022 Parent Empowerment Summit will focus on cyber safety. The goal of the summit is to teach families how to keep their children and other family members safe online. The summit is being held at Newberry High School on Tuesday. The...
