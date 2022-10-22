Read full article on original website
UMD’s Isaac Howard suspended two games
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team will be without the services of freshman forward Isaac Howard this weekend, who’s been suspended for two games. The NCHC issued the suspension for a cross check to the head of a Wisconsin skater on Saturday. Howard was also ejected after that second period major penalty.
UMD football seniors relishing last game at Malosky Stadium
After falling in this weekends game to Bemidji State, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team returns to Duluth for their last home game of the season. A bitter sweet moment for the seniors this year who this weekends game against Minot State could very much be their last at Malosky Stadium. A place where they are undefeated this season.
UMD men slip 9 spots, women fall one in USCHO national polls
Suffering back-to-back losses to a previously winless University of Wisconsin squad, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team has dropped nine spots in the national poll. The Bulldogs (2-4) now sit 19th in the latest USCHO.com rankings, teetering on the brink of falling out of the top...
Beyond the Playbook: Hibbing football has a new home field
Hibbing football kicked off its last regular-season finale, and their only game in Hibbing was on Wednesday, October 19th, on a new field. The school held a ground opening ceremony for their brand new Dr. Ben Owens Stadium at Cheever Field. “We have not played here since the covid season...
UMD men’s hockey looking for better forecheck in upcoming games
This weekend the No.10 Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was swept by Wisconsin in their back-to-back home series. Losing the first game 5-2, and being shut out in the second 3-0. “To me, when things aren’t going well, you find ways to simplify your game. Shorten your shifts,...
Duluth Marshall’s Meredith Boettcher, Danica Mark heading to state tennis tournament
For the first time in nearly a decade the Duluth Marshall girl’s tennis team will be sending not one, but two participants to the state tennis tournament. The doubles duo that will be representing the Hilltoppers will be seniors Meredith Boettcher and Danica Mark. Class A state doubles action...
Section Football Quarterfinals: Duluth East, Cloquet, Esko, Two Harbors advance
Prep football playoffs kicked off on Tuesday in Minnesota. In Section 7AAAAA, three Austan Orvedahl touchdowns lifted fifth seeded Duluth East passed fourth seeded Cambridge-Isanti 35-26. The Greyhounds advance to visit top-seeded Elk River in the semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. In Section 7AAAA, fourth seeded Cloquet rallied from an...
Remembering Riana Barry and her family
It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
Ghosts and Goblins: Will Halloween weekend be a Trick or a Treat?
As Halloween weekend approaches, the WDIO Storm Track team says the weather should cooperate nicely with all frightening festivities. The forecast is mysteriously mild and creepily quiet with highs in the mid-50s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. This forecast is very kind considering the ghosts of Halloween’s past. The normal...
Weather Sketch: Ben
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Duluth Coffee Company celebrates 10 years
Tuesday, Duluth Coffee Company celebrated its 10 year anniversary. The company, which started out in the owner’s garage now, is home to a 70 kilo roaster. Sales Manager Sam Levar says, “in about 10 minutes we roast about 100 pounds of coffee.”. Duluth Coffee Company is also serving...
St. Luke’s unveils new medical spa for skin care treatments
St. Luke’s has undergone remodeling of their new medical spa and rejuvenation center at their Medical Office Pavilion. The remodeling costed $140,000 to expand their services in skin care treatment and massage therapy. Some of the services provided aesthetic procedures, skin facials and chemical exfoliation. Part of the remodel...
