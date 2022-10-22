After falling in this weekends game to Bemidji State, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team returns to Duluth for their last home game of the season. A bitter sweet moment for the seniors this year who this weekends game against Minot State could very much be their last at Malosky Stadium. A place where they are undefeated this season.

DULUTH, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO