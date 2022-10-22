Let’s get wild week 8, statistical predictions for Notre Dame vs UNLV

This game should see the Irish pad their stats and get an easy win. It might not work out that way, but I think it should. There are plenty of aspects of this game that are going into Notre Dame’s favor. Here are five statical guesses for what the Irish do against UNLV.

The ground game amasses over 250 yards

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – OCTOBER 15: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish scores a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 15, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This one is set up for the Irish to pound the run game, especially after they abandoned the run last week. The strength of this team is up front with their offensive line and three tailbacks. The Irish have to take advantage of their mismatch that they have on the lines and the backs are going to reap the benefits. Expect Notre Dame to run the ball at least 35 times and gain over 250 yards in the process.

Allow only 10 points

Oct 15, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Casey Filkins (2) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) prepares to tackle in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

This Irish defense has struggled at times and as much as I’d like to see a shutout performance, I just can’t see that happening. What I do see happening is a very good outing, one where Notre Dame doesn’t give up much at all. Just a late score along with a field goal early after they make a mistake. This UNLV offense is missing two of their biggest playmakers and should struggle against the Irish.

Michael Mayer finds pay dirt twice

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates with wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) after a touchdown in the third quarter against the BYU Cougars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Although the focus will be on the ground, the benefactor of that should be Mayer. He’s been a beast all season long and this game should be more of his greatness. Quarterback Drew Pyne will look for him closer to the goal line and due to the Irish really gashing the Rebel defense with big runs, and Mayer will get behind the defense a few times and find the end zone.

Defense causes three turnovers

Notre Dame defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) forces Stanford running back Casey Filkins (2) to fumble during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Notre Dame Vs Stanford Football

This is really a long time in the making. The Irish defense has struggled to create turnovers this season, with just one interception and one recovered fumble. That number should take a jump against an offense this isn’t very good and the Notre Dame defense finally has a game where they can look back on like they made a large impact on with multiple take aways.

The Irish score more points than UNLV

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – OCTOBER 15: Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 15, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Statistically, the only one that really matters at the end of the day is the win column. Last week, Notre Dame didn’t accomplish this, but this week should be a different story. With such a large talent differential between the two teams, the Irish should cruise to an easy victory against the visiting Rebels and get win number four on the season.

