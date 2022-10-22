A vehicle fully caught fire as part of a two-vehicle accident in Clay County over the weekend which resulted in several severe injuries. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened shortly after 4:45pm Saturday south of Royal. 58-year-old Lisa Shiley of Royal was driving a 2016 Mazda CX-9 southbound on 170th Avenue. 21-year-old Cole Whiteside of Greenville was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer westbound on 420th Street. Whiteside failed to stop at the intersection and collided with Shiley's vehicle. Shiley's vehicle entered a crop field, and Whiteside's vehicle entered the ditch. Both occupants in the Whiteside vehicle were able to exit the vehicle before it became fully engulfed in flames. Shiley was mechanically extracted by first responders. There were two occupants in each vehicle.

