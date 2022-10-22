Read full article on original website
Related
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Teens Injured in Crawford County Collision
Several Storm Lake teenagers were injured as part of a two vehicle accident in Crawford County early in the morning this past Sunday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after 2:10am Sunday in the westbound lane of Highway 30, west of Lincoln Way. A 17-year-old from Storm Lake was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot eastbound on Highway 30, when it collided head-on with a westbound 2012 GMC Acadia driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.
stormlakeradio.com
Patricia M. Boisen, age 85, of Storm Lake
Patricia M. Boisen, age 85, of Storm Lake, Iowa died October 21, 2022 at Methodist Manor in Storm Lake. Memorial services will take place Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 from 5-7:00 p.m....
stormlakeradio.com
RIDES Providing Monday Through Friday Service Again Beginning in November
The RIDES transportation company will be providing a full service return to Storm Lake starting next month. Cindy Voss is the company's associate executive director...(audio clip below :08 ) Throughout the pandemic, RIDES experienced a shortage of drivers and a reduction of ridership, and was limited to providing service three...
stormlakeradio.com
81 Units of Blood Collected at Storm Lake LifeServe Blood Drives
A total of 81 units of blood were collected at two LifeServe Blood Center blood drives held this month. The amount of blood collected has the ability to save up to 243 local lives. The blood drives were hosted to support the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center and over 130 other hospitals served by LifeServe.
stormlakeradio.com
Steven C. Jorgensen, age 64, of Newell
Steven C. Jorgensen, age 64, of Newell, Iowa passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at his home in Newell. Visitation will take place Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 11 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in STORM LAKE. Funeral services will take place Saturday, October 29, 2022...
stormlakeradio.com
Jerry L. Otto, age 79, of Laurens
FUNERAL SERVICES – 11:30 A.M., Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Laurens, Iowa, with Rev. Deb Parkison officiating. BURIAL – will be held at a later date in Laurens Cemetery near Laurens, IA. VISITATION – from 9:30 – 11:30 A.M., Tuesday, October 25, 2022,...
stormlakeradio.com
Severe Injuries in Two-Vehicle Accident ; One Set Ablaze
A vehicle fully caught fire as part of a two-vehicle accident in Clay County over the weekend which resulted in several severe injuries. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened shortly after 4:45pm Saturday south of Royal. 58-year-old Lisa Shiley of Royal was driving a 2016 Mazda CX-9 southbound on 170th Avenue. 21-year-old Cole Whiteside of Greenville was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer westbound on 420th Street. Whiteside failed to stop at the intersection and collided with Shiley's vehicle. Shiley's vehicle entered a crop field, and Whiteside's vehicle entered the ditch. Both occupants in the Whiteside vehicle were able to exit the vehicle before it became fully engulfed in flames. Shiley was mechanically extracted by first responders. There were two occupants in each vehicle.
stormlakeradio.com
Carol Domino, age 84 of Sac City
Funeral Services for Carol Domino, age 84 of Sac City, IA, will be at 10:30am on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Unity Church South Campus (formerly the Presbyterian Church) in Sac City. Visitation will be held from 5-7PM on Thursday at the church. Carol passed away on Friday, October 21,...
stormlakeradio.com
Woman Injured When Vehicle Struck Utility Pole in Clay County
A single-vehicle accident in rural Clay County resulted in possible incapacitating injuries and also damaged a utility pole. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened shortly after 2:30 Sunday afternoon just west of Gillett Grove. 58-year-old Barbara Carroll attempted to manage a left curve at 435th Street and 270th Avenue when her vehicle went off the right side of the road and entered the ditch. Carroll's vehicle struck a utility pole head-on, which caused the pole to break in half. The top half of the pole fell to the ground, which caused the wires to hang dangerously low to the ground.
stormlakeradio.com
Norma E. Erickson, age 89, of Albert City
Norma E. Erickson, age 89, of Albert City, Iowa, died October 22, 2022 at the Pleasant View Home in Albert City. A graveside service will take place Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. The Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is...
stormlakeradio.com
Arlin Ringgenberg, age 76, of Nemaha
Funeral service for Arlin Ringgenberg, age 76 of Nemaha will be 10:30 am Friday, October 28, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sac City. Burial will be in the Nemaha Cemetery. Visitation will take place Thursday, Oct. 27th from 5-7 pm at the Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in...
stormlakeradio.com
Marshalltown Man Receives Suspended Prison Sentence in BV District Court on Forgery Charge
A Marshalltown man received a suspended prison sentence last week in Buena Vista County District Court. In late August, 41-year-old Johnny Young entered a guilty plea to Forgery, a class D felony. He was sentenced to a five-year suspended prison sentence, and was placed on probation for two years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
stormlakeradio.com
Keynote Speakers Announced for Corridor Business Recognition Luncheon
Two members of the Iowa Area Development Group will be the keynote speakers at this year's Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation Business Recognition Luncheon. Bruce Nuzum is the newly appointed President and CEO of IADG, and has been with them since 1997. During his tenure at the Iowa Area Development Group, Nuzum has authored over 300 successful USDA Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant applications securing 135-million dollars for Iowa's REC's, their communities, and businesses.
Comments / 0