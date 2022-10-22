HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City moves to 3-1 in district play with a win over Water Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas— The Sterling City Eagles came out with a 42-14 win over the Water Valley Wildcats Friday night.

The Eagle’s record moves to 5-3 overall and will look toward their next opponent when they face the Wink Wildcats next Friday.

The Water Valley Wildcats will pick up a forfeit victory next week against TLCA Midland.

