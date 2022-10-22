HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City moves to 3-1 in district play with a win over Water Valley
SAN ANGELO, Texas— The Sterling City Eagles came out with a 42-14 win over the Water Valley Wildcats Friday night.
The Eagle’s record moves to 5-3 overall and will look toward their next opponent when they face the Wink Wildcats next Friday.
The Water Valley Wildcats will pick up a forfeit victory next week against TLCA Midland.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0