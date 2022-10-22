The chance to control their own destiny in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference is now over for the defending champions. Not only that, Utah State’s football program will need to win three of its final four games to achieve bowl eligibility for the 10th time in the last 12 years. Capturing a second straight MW title is likely out of the picture after the short-handed Aggies fell on the road to Wyoming by a 28-14 scoreline last Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO