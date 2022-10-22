Read full article on original website
Volleyball splits matches to finish regular season
The Bear River volleyball team split its two matches last week, defeating Logan for the second time this year and then losing to Mountain Crest to wrap up the regular season. On Tuesday, the Bears hosted the Grizzlies on Senior Night and pulled out a 3-1 victory. After Logan won the first set 25-14, the Bears came alive and won the next three, 25-14, 25-19, 25-14.
Pirates finish regular season on high note
In Dayton, the regular football season came to a close as West Side rolled over district foe Malad, 60-6 on Friday night. The Pirates (7-1, 3-1 district) are looking forward to a Friday night playoff home game against Cole Valley Christian, a team from Meridian that comes to town with a 5-3 record.
PHS football season ends in loss to Snake River
Preston football closed out their season honoring their senior players last Friday night. Preston once again played well but ended the night with a loss against Snake River 41-27. “It’s always bittersweet at the end of the season with seniors. We are excited for their future but you’re sad to...
Lady Indians soccer season ends
Like the boys team, the Preston girls lost their second and final game in the 4A District 5 soccer tournament ending their season. Unlike the boys, this season was fraught with injuries leaving the team shorthanded more times than not. The Lady Indians did the best they could with the...
PHS volleyball season ends
After defeating Pocatello in the opening round of the 4A District 5 Volleyball tournament Preston went on the face Century and lost in three sets in Pocatello on Oct. 18. In the next round on Oct. 20, they faced Pocatello again and could not repeat their previous success. The loss in three sets 12-25, 21-25, 21-25 eliminated them from the tournament and ended their season.
USU football: Destiny now out of Aggies' hands
The chance to control their own destiny in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference is now over for the defending champions. Not only that, Utah State’s football program will need to win three of its final four games to achieve bowl eligibility for the 10th time in the last 12 years. Capturing a second straight MW title is likely out of the picture after the short-handed Aggies fell on the road to Wyoming by a 28-14 scoreline last Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
PHS XC teams both going to state
The Lady Indians are set to defend their state title after winning the 4A District 5 cross-country tournament on Oct. 20 in Pocatello. Since the top two teams qualify for state, the boys team will also be competing at the state meet after taking second in the district tourney. The state cross-country meet will be on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Lewiston, Idaho. The top seven runners from each team will represent Preston.
Sky View High School displays 'battle cry': WE THE NORTH
Sky View High School Principal Shane Jones wasn’t sure what the school’s student body president was talking about when she asked him what was being displayed on the south side of the structure last month. “I went out there, and sure enough, we’ve got ‘WE THE NORTH’ going...
Developing Town: The healing waters of Franklin County
Editorial Note: Part 295 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1914-1924; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart) Several residents of the new Franklin County of 1913 were looking for opportunities to increase the economic growth of the...
Rural Route News — October 26, 2022
Clifton/Dayton The Dayton activity-day girls have really been busy lately. Last week they used their pressed leaves from the week before to make fall wreaths. Since that didn’t take very long they then painted pumpkins. Some got faces, one became a cat, there was a patriotic one with a flag on it and a scary Halloween one with spiders and a ghost. Lots of fun and Oreo and chocolate chip cookies for the treat.
Justin Quinton Wilson
Justin Quinton Wilson 4/14/2022 - 10/21/2022 Justin Quinton Wilson, 41 of Preston, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, in Preston. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Franklin County Funeral Home. Please share a favorite memory of Justin or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.
'A legacy of hope': Ribbon cutting held for new USU equine arena intended to help veterans
The Robert A. Adams Equine-Human Science Arena is now officially open following a ribbon cutting ceremony at the facility located at Utah State University’s animal science farm off Highway 89 in Wellsville. The arena will primarily be used for equine assisted therapy, a burgeoning field where patients ride, groom...
Out of Our Past — October 26, 2022
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
Elder David Larsen
Elder David Larsen, son of Spencer and Julie Larsen of Clifton, is returning from the Bakersfield, California Spanish-speaking mission. He will speak in church at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Hewitt, Lorin George
Hewitt Lorin George Hewitt 81 Logan passed away October 20, 2022. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary can be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Stowell, Tess LaDawn
Stowell Tess LaDawn Stowell 89 Lewiston passed away October 14, 2022. Nelson Funeral Home, www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Dayton looks at five-year water plan
The Dayton City Council meeting last week was long and heavy. The first two hours of the meeting were taken up by the two public hearings on water rates and accessory buildings. Jeremy Peirsol of the Rural Community Assistance Corporation, the company that compiled Dayton’s water rate study, gave a...
A welcome lift: BRV Museum installs new elevator, seeks volunteers
Until now, patrons have had to brave 32 steep, creaky wooden stairs to enjoy local theater productions at the Main Street Playhouse. It’s a hazardous proposition for some, and outright impossible for others. But thanks to a community-wide effort, accessibility is no longer an issue for those wishing to take in a play at the theater on the upper floor of the Bear River Valley Museum in downtown Tremonton.
Community Calendar
• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664. • Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be home delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Preston joins AARP 'age-friendly' city network
As the Idaho population continues to grow, and people are staying healthy and active longer, a new reality for communities across the Gem State continues to emerge. To help meet this challenge, the City of Preston has announced their membership into the AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities. This initiative helps...
