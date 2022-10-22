I just left the hospital where I went to visit my brother, he has liver cancer & viral pneumonia. On the elevator I was harassed for wearing a mask by a guy wearing a Trump hat. That is why I don't like maga GOp.
No one is civil anymore. Democrats or Republicans. We are a nation of savages acting like savages in a political theater.
That is because the left use deflection and projection to ascribe their sins against those who believe that God is real. the left have been very sucssesful with removing God from the land he gave us. I wonder who they get their authority from? I know who gives me authority to bring God's word to those who disbelieve. #GodWins
Related
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
Georgia debate moderator accused of 'fan service' for saying Stacey Abrams is on ‘side of public opinion'
Don Lemon ‘Stunned’ by Claim That Herschel Walker Is Anti-Abortion: ‘He Can’t Be, He Paid for It!’
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Conservatives including Ted Cruz complain they're mysteriously losing thousands of Twitter followers ahead of midterms - as the Texas senator calls Twitter employees 'partisan hacks'
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Kamala Harris catches flak for saying American youth are 'our children' on late night talk show
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
'The View' hosts, crowd groan when Sarah Huckabee Sanders floated as Trump running mate in 2024
NBC's Alcindor claims 'Republican women in particular' are worried about GOP limiting abortion
Trump's Weekend Rant Made Him Sound 'Guilty And Scared,' Ex-Prosecutor Says
'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections
CNN warns of possible backlash against Democrats' strategy to back Trump GOP candidates in midterms
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 29