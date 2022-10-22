Read full article on original website
Idex (IEX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
IEX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.47%. A...
Western Alliance (WAL) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
WAL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.42 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.92%. A...
PulteGroup (PHM) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
PHM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.82 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.47%. A...
First Bancorp (FBP) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FBP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.56%. A...
Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
GNTY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.80 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 26.37%. A...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Texas Instruments (TXN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
TXN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.38%. A...
First Bank (FRBA) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
FRBA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.46 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.96%. A...
Luxfer (LXFR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
LXFR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.38%. A...
Canadian National (CNI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
CNI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.95%. A...
Shutterstock (SSTK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
SSTK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.26%. A...
First Financial Corp. (THFF) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
THFF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.91%. A...
Flushing Financial (FFIC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
FFIC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.64%. A...
Zurn Water (ZWS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
ZWS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Lags Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
ILPT - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.46 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Kirby (KEX) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss
KEX - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of 65 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents and improved more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $745.8 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $748.4 million. However, the top line improved 25% year over year on the back of higher revenues in the marine transportation and distribution and services segments. Total costs and expenses (on a reported basis) declined 24.9% year over year to $686.94 million.
GATX Q3 Earnings & Revenues Fall Short of Estimates, Rise Y/Y
GATX Corporation (. reported lower-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. The bottom line improved 0.9% year over year. Revenues of $321 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $321.7 million but improved 2.4% year over year.
Crane's (CR) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
CR - Free Report) kept its earnings beat streak alive in the third quarter of 2022, delivering better-than-expected results for the seventh consecutive quarter. The quarterly earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. Sales surprise was 0.6%. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.86 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus...
UPS Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q3 on Favorable Pricing
UPS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84. The earnings beat was primarily owing to higher delivery prices. Favorable pricing more than offset the downside caused by declining shipping volumes. The bottom line increased 10.33% year over year.
Valero Energy (VLO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
VLO - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
