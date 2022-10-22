KEX - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of 65 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents and improved more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $745.8 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $748.4 million. However, the top line improved 25% year over year on the back of higher revenues in the marine transportation and distribution and services segments. Total costs and expenses (on a reported basis) declined 24.9% year over year to $686.94 million.

19 HOURS AGO