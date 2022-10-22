Read full article on original website
KCBD
First snow and coldest of the season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first snowfall of the season was recorded last night. You probably missed it. The light snow fell at the airport from about 10:30 to 11:00 PM. It amounted to just a trace and there was no accumulation. This morning was our coldest of the...
KCBD
Slightly warmer overnight and tomorrow afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No freeze in the forecast overnight and more seasonable temperatures for the South Plains tomorrow afternoon. Clear skies, light winds and cool temperatures overnight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Grab the light winter coat as you’re headed out the door tomorrow, but you won’t need it tomorrow afternoon. Winds will switch to the south overnight bringing in some warmer air for us, with highs in the 70s for your Wednesday. It will be sunny and dry but a bit breezy with winds around 15 mph.
KCBD
The coldest night of the season ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slightly above freezing tonight in Lubbock but a freeze warning will go into effect for the NW portion of the South Plains as temps fall below the freezing mark. A few spotty showers/storms will continue through the rest of the evening, with all activity wrapping up...
KCBD
Widespread, light showers overnight with cooler temps tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front moving through early Monday will bring us rain chances overnight and into Monday along with much cooler temperatures through the workweek. Breezy winds and cloud cover will persist through the night. Temperatures cool down into the upper 40s to 50s. Rain showers will begin to develop in eastern NM and push into the South Plains late tonight and early into tomorrow morning. Widespread showers lasting through the early morning, but overall rainfall totals will be light.
KCBD
Days after bus crash, Seagraves Band advances to Area competition
SEAGRAVES, Texas (KCBD) - For the Seagraves Eagles “Pride of the Plains” Marching Band, a chance to compete for the UIL State Marching Band competition appeared out of sight, after an October 15 bus crash (one mile north of Brownfield on US Highway 62/82) left some students and the band director sidelined with moderate injuries.
KCBD
Lubbock named 10th best city for raising families
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finding a place to settle down and raise a family can be a challenge. From affordability to the quality of education, many aspects of a city factor into choosing a home. Lubbock has been named the 10th best city nationwide to raise a family, according to...
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Four found dead in South Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section. As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
KCBD
2 injured in crash at 19th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue. According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time. LPD advises...
KCBD
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
KCBD
Crosbyton saxophone player lighting up Friday nights, social media
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Crosbyton Chiefs have been jazzing up the Friday night lights this fall, thanks to one junior who has brought life to the games — all with a saxophone!. Earlier this month, Trace Freeman went viral playing improv music, particularly Cumbia. His post, which was...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kali
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kali, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Kali is very laidback and independent. She does well on a leash and gets along with other dogs. Kali is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Early voting begins today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m through Nov. 4. One person is in a Lubbock hospital after a shooting at a bar in Plainview Saturday night. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and a suspect is in...
KCBD
Texas Tech to provide safe Trick-or-Treat opportunities during Halloween week
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Three opportunities for safe trick-or-treating are available at Texas Tech University starting Tuesday, Oct. 25. Student Union & Activities will host Tech-or-Treat from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 25) in the Student Union Building (SUB). Attendees are asked to park in lots R-3, R-11 or R-13. Overflow parking will be available in the parking garage at 18th Street and Flint Avenue. Please use this parking map for directions.
KCBD
Turkey shortage gives way to restaurant’s concern for holidays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Talking turkey is becoming a bit tougher to do for area restaurants. A nation-wide shortage is making turkeys hard to find for smaller spots. And with the restaurant business, it seems it is always one thing after another. “It would be surprising to not have something...
KCBD
Four found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say four people were found dead inside a home that was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning. Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near 124th and Oxford Ave. where they found the home on fire. Officers were unable to...
KCBD
1 injured after shooting near Mission Villas Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a shots-fired call they received just after 9:40 p.m. near the Mission Villas Apartments in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue. According to LPD, one person has sustained moderate injuries and two people have been detained. This story is still developing and...
KCBD
Red Raiders sit in fifth after Day One of Jim West Challenge
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Powered by strong rounds from Shannon Tan and Chiara, the Texas Tech women’s golf program sits in solo fifth place after 36 holes of the 2022 Jim West Challenge hosted by Texas State at the Kissing Tree Golf Club. The duo of Horder and...
KCBD
18th Anniversary of the ‘Quad Murder’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, October 25 marks 18 years since the murder of Tammy Cooper and her three children, a case Lubbock Police refer to as the “Quad Murder,” and to this day remains unsolved. Police found 45-year-old Tammy Cooper, her 11-year-old daughter, and twin 9-year-old sons...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Gov. Abbott campaigning in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lamesa police made an arrest in the 2009 death of Willie Butler. Tommy Joe Manuel, Jr. is now charged with his murder. Full story here: Arrest made in 2009 cold-case murder of Lamesa man. 18th anniversary of Cooper murder. Gov. Abbott campaigning in...
KCBD
Police responding to two-vehicle crash on 50th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and LFR are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 1900 block of 50th Street that occurred around 5:50 p.m. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes in front of China Star. LPD was unable to confirm if anyone was injured but did say...
