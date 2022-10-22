LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No freeze in the forecast overnight and more seasonable temperatures for the South Plains tomorrow afternoon. Clear skies, light winds and cool temperatures overnight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Grab the light winter coat as you’re headed out the door tomorrow, but you won’t need it tomorrow afternoon. Winds will switch to the south overnight bringing in some warmer air for us, with highs in the 70s for your Wednesday. It will be sunny and dry but a bit breezy with winds around 15 mph.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO