Harriett Dickinson Benedict, age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Harriett was born the daughter of Walk Lewis Dickinson and Harriett Katherine (Browning) Dickinson on July 11, 1928, in Ponca City, Oklahoma. She was a 1946 graduate of Carrollton High School. She then attended William Jewell College, Liberty, Missouri. On November 26, 1948, she was united in marriage to Charles Beardsley Benedict in Kansas City, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 2012. She was a Red Cross volunteer and a Grey Lady, which was an organization of hospital volunteers. Bridge, playing golf with her husband, family camping trips and traveling with friends and family were her favorite hobbies. She enjoyed taking care of her family and her home.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO