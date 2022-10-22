Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Harriett Dickinson Benedict
Harriett Dickinson Benedict, age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Harriett was born the daughter of Walk Lewis Dickinson and Harriett Katherine (Browning) Dickinson on July 11, 1928, in Ponca City, Oklahoma. She was a 1946 graduate of Carrollton High School. She then attended William Jewell College, Liberty, Missouri. On November 26, 1948, she was united in marriage to Charles Beardsley Benedict in Kansas City, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 2012. She was a Red Cross volunteer and a Grey Lady, which was an organization of hospital volunteers. Bridge, playing golf with her husband, family camping trips and traveling with friends and family were her favorite hobbies. She enjoyed taking care of her family and her home.
kchi.com
Governor Parson To Visit Chillicothe Thursday
Governor Mike Parson will make a few stops in the area this week, including in Chillicothe. The stops are all scheduled for Thursday. At 10:15 am, Governor Parson will present a Blue Ribbon proclamation to Dewey Elementary School. At 11:30 am, the Governor will participate in discussions on the teacher...
kttn.com
Carrollton man injured in crash on Highway 65
A Carrollton resident, 31-year-old Timothy Lightfoot, was injured in a Highway 65 accident Monday afternoon in Carroll County one-half mile south of Route M. Lightfoot received minor injuries and was sent to Carroll County Memorial Hospital. The car was northbound when an attempt was made to overtake another vehicle, but...
‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says
Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
kchi.com
Crowder State Park Fall Hike
A guided seven-mile hike will take place on November 5th at Crowder State Park near Trenton. Crowder State Park team members will meet at 10:00 am at the campground amphitheater, for a guided 7-mile hike. This hike allows visitors to travel on a portion of Tall Oaks Trail, Connector 2, Connector 3, and a portion of South Thompson Trail.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Man Arrested In Dekalb County
A Chillicothe man was arrested by State Troopers in Dekalb County Monday. Twenty-four-year-old Kevin B Ross of Chillicothe was arrested at about 2:15 am for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kttn.com
Man from Galt injured in crash on Highway 6 east of Gallatin
A Galt resident, 51-year-old Jay Blackburn, received serious injuries when his van was slowing in traffic near Gallatin and was hit from behind. Blackburn was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver of a truck, 24-year-old Chad Withrow, of Windham, Maine was not injured. The accident happened...
kchi.com
Three Booked For Livingston County
Recent Bookings for Livingston County include three reported by the Sheriff’s Department. 40-year-old Christopher Michael Vaughn of Chillicothe was arrested Tuesday morning by Chillicothe Police Department on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on expired plates. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $87.
mycameronnews.com
Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron
The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
kmmo.com
HIGGINSVILLE MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Higginsville Man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident in Lafayette County on Saturday, October 22. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 38-year-old Dustin Neher struck an animal in the roadway, overturned and was ejected from his motorcycle. Neher was transported by EMS to Centerpoint Medical Center...
kttn.com
Elderly Carrollton man demolishes car after striking multiple garage doors and military Humvee
An elderly Carrollton man was injured when he drove through a garage bay door at the Sinclair car wash, crossed over Highway 65, collided with a second garage door, and struck a parked military Humvee. Ninety-two-year-old Robert Hart received minor injuries and went to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in...
kchi.com
Troopers Report Four Weekend Arrests
Four arrests in the area counties were reported by State Troopers over the weekend. Saturday at about 6:05 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Jessica L Collins of Columbia on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. Saturday at about...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report
Eighty-nine calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 1:04 pm, Call from a care facility in the 1300 block of Monroe for a resident not returning from an appointment in the 1100 block of N. Washington Street. Officers eventually located the person in the 2400 block of Country Club Drive.
kchi.com
Bridge Pre-Construction On Commission Agenda
The Livingston County Commission meets Tuesday and Thursday in regular session. Thursday at 10:00 am a Pre-construction meeting will be held for 9 bridge projects. The meetings will include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities. The meetings of the Livingston County Commission are open to the...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL AG-POWER HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW BUILDING
Ag-Power held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the upcoming construction of a new building in Marshall. Representatives from Ag-Power, Wood and Huston Bank, and the Marshall community attended the ceremony. The ceremony was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022. General Manager Aaron Plattner says the new facility will...
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident in Daviess County Monday Leaves One Driver with Serious Injuries
(GALLATIN, MO) – An accident in Daviess County Monday left one driver with serious injuries. Shortly after 4 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that an accident took place on MO-6 highway one mile east of Gallatin when two vehicles were heading Eastbound. A 2016 Chrysler Town and...
northwestmoinfo.com
Harrison County Inmate Charged in Assault at Pattonsburg Jail
Baley James Turner. Photo by Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Minnesota man charged with seriously injuring a Bethany resident in an assault which is alleged to have taken place the same day he was released from jail in Harrison County has been charged with three additional counts of felony assault alleged to have taken place in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A probable cause affidavit filed by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 22-year old Baley Turner assaulted another inmate on September 12th, causing physical injury.
northwestmoinfo.com
Carrollton Man Arrested on Drug & Driving Charges
A Carrollton man was arrested Thursday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges as well as a driving charge. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 43-year-old Carrollton resident Corey L. Gilpin at 6:58 A.M. Thursday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a count of driving while revoked.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kingston Man Arrested As Chronic DWI & License Offender
A Kingston man was arrested over the weekend as a chronic offender of DWI and drivers license violations. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Kingston resident Steven C. Plummer was arrested at 7:05 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, felony driving while revoked as a chronic offender, and for failing to drive on the right half of a roadway.
Comments / 0