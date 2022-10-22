ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

10.24.22 – Cole & Company Podcast

Monday’s show begins with area sports news & scores. Waterloo Columbus Catholic high school football coach Brad Schmit joins to recap the Sailors Class 1A first round playoff win vs. Denver last Friday and to preview this Friday night’s second round game at West Branch. We hear audio...
10.25.22 – Area Class 5A, 4A & 3A regional volleyball finals

Berths into the state volleyball tournament are up for grabs this evening as Regional Final matches take place in Class 5A, 4A and 3A. In 5A, 5th-ranked Cedar Falls hosts 11th-ranked Urbandale. The Tigers are looking to qualify for the state tournament for the 8th straight year. In 3A, 8th-ranked...
UNI-Dome Renovation Plan Gets Major Boost

The largest private gift in UNI Athletics history will be going toward the UNI-Dome renovation project. 1962 State College of Iowa alum Marilyn Bohl, now of Long Beach, California, a one-time software developer and executive, said her $5 million gift will honor the education she received at the university and will support tomorrow’s student-athletes. This isn’t her first gift to UNI Athletics, as she contributed in 2020 to support the program and its student-athletes through financial hardships brought on by the pandemic. In recognition of Bohl’s gift, a premier space in the UNI-Dome will be named in her honor.
