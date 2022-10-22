The largest private gift in UNI Athletics history will be going toward the UNI-Dome renovation project. 1962 State College of Iowa alum Marilyn Bohl, now of Long Beach, California, a one-time software developer and executive, said her $5 million gift will honor the education she received at the university and will support tomorrow’s student-athletes. This isn’t her first gift to UNI Athletics, as she contributed in 2020 to support the program and its student-athletes through financial hardships brought on by the pandemic. In recognition of Bohl’s gift, a premier space in the UNI-Dome will be named in her honor.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO