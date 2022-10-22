Daily Log: 10/22
Births
Mercy Health
St. Vincent Medical Center
Vanessa Ramirez, Sylvania, boy, Oct. 16.
Bethany and Aaron DeLong, Toledo, girl, Oct. 16.
Nicole Nichols, Sylvania, girl, Oct. 18.
ProMedica Flower Hospital
Amanda and Jason Hovarter, Whitehouse, boy, Oct. 19.
Crime reports
Felonious assault
Danielle Scott, assaulted in the 2200 block of Cherry.
Robbery
Ivory Quinn, iPhone and Air- Pods from the 1500 block of Buckingham.
Burglary
Massage Therapy, money from business in the 5100 block of Heatherdowns.
Thefts
Gloria Sauerwein, backpack with wallet, jewelry, and other items from residence in the 1800 block of North Holland-Sylvania.
Christian Hughes, tools and gold bracelet from the 3600 block of Rose Tree.
Jerome Price, wallet with credit cards from the 1900 block of Miami.
Jeffrey Hulsebus, work trailer from the 2200 block of West Laskey.
Dissolutions granted
Lucas County
Jayme Figy and Weston Figy.
Angela Magers and Ronald Magers.
Erika Ragland and Jeffrey Ragland.
Wendy McGlenn and Brian McGlenn.
Lindsay Marty and Ralph Marty.
Karla Vitte and Kevin Vitte.
