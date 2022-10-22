ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

Daily Log: 10/22

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tYCT_0iiXrjPm00

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Vanessa Ramirez, Sylvania, boy, Oct. 16.

Bethany and Aaron DeLong, Toledo, girl, Oct. 16.

Nicole Nichols, Sylvania, girl, Oct. 18.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Amanda and Jason Hovarter, Whitehouse, boy, Oct. 19.

Crime reports

Felonious assault

Danielle Scott, assaulted in the 2200 block of Cherry.

Robbery

Ivory Quinn, iPhone and Air- Pods from the 1500 block of Buckingham.

Burglary

Massage Therapy, money from business in the 5100 block of Heatherdowns.

Thefts

Gloria Sauerwein, backpack with wallet, jewelry, and other items from residence in the 1800 block of North Holland-Sylvania.

Christian Hughes, tools and gold bracelet from the 3600 block of Rose Tree.

Jerome Price, wallet with credit cards from the 1900 block of Miami.

Jeffrey Hulsebus, work trailer from the 2200 block of West Laskey.

Dissolutions granted

Lucas County

Jayme Figy and Weston Figy.

Angela Magers and Ronald Magers.

Erika Ragland and Jeffrey Ragland.

Wendy McGlenn and Brian McGlenn.

Lindsay Marty and Ralph Marty.

Karla Vitte and Kevin Vitte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Perkins Township police photo for shoplifter goes viral

PERKINS TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A local police department trying to catch an alleged thief on Facebook turns into a viral post and lots of people were not happy about it. It showed a woman in Erie County shoplifting diapers at a Walmart. Many of the comments took issue with police posting someone who potentially couldn’t afford them.
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
sent-trib.com

5th man charged in downtown BG riot is sentenced

A fifth man involved in a downtown riot last year has been sentenced. Isiah Harrison, 22, Bowling Green, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. Defense attorney Esteban Callejas said Harrison had an emotional reaction after being called a derogatory name that led to...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Man sentenced in robbery that led to shooting and car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo man was sentenced on Tuesday for a robbery that led to a shooting and car crash in January. According to court documents, Isaiah Phillips was sentenced to serve at least six years but could serve up to 10 after entering a plea deal. Philips was...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car

The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured

On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
MONTPELIER, OH
Tracy Stengel

Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person Case

Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Person Case. Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. It has been a year and a half since Dee Ann Warner vanished from her rural home in Tecumseh, Michigan. On April 24, 2021, Dee planned to tell her husband, Dale, she wanted a divorce. She had four adult children from a previous marriage and a nine-year-old daughter with Dale. A friend picked up Dale and Dee’s daughter for an overnight stay to shield the little girl from what was bound to be an emotional scene.
TECUMSEH, MI
sent-trib.com

Man banned from haunted house at BG mall

A Worthington man who said he was harassed in a Bowling Green haunted attraction has been banned from the spooky event. Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the Woodland Mall, 1234 N. Main St., for a report of a possible assault on Sunday at 8:26 p.m. Henry Lumpe,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Frankel Dentistry's annual "Cash for Candy" is back

NORTHWEST, Ohio — Did you know that kids can trade in their Halloween candy for cash? Frankel Dentistry is gearing up for their annual "Cash for Candy" post-Halloween event. Every year, kids are left with an overload of sugar-packed treats after Halloween that if not eaten, will most likely end up in the trash.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Health dept. conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department concentrated in Perrysburg, Rossford and Bowling Green for its inspections during end of September and the first week of this month. The following inspections were done Sept. 29. Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations. Critical...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

SAME Cafe opening Toledo location inside Main Library

TOLEDO, Ohio — A unique Denver-based restaurant will soon open it's first out-of-state location inside the Main Library in downtown Toledo. SAME Café announced last year it was opening a space in Toledo, but didn't have a specific location. The restaurant will open Nov. 4 with a daily rotating menu of two salads, two soups and two pizzas, all made with local produce.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy