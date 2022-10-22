ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Friday night lights: KC-area high school football scores for Missouri and Kansas teams

The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Here are the scores from high school football games around the Kansas City metro in Missouri and Kansas.

Check out The Star’s coverage partner for high school football, PrepsKC, for more coverage at PrepsKC.com.

Thursday’s results

Mill Valley 63, Shawnee Mission East 3

Olathe South 37, Gardner Edgerton 36

Southeast 38, Northeast 0

Friday’s results

Appleton City 52, Jasper 42

Archie 58, Liberal 0

Atchison 59, Wyandotte 18

Bishop Ward 41, Osawatomie 8

Blue Springs 61, Raymore-Peculiar 48

Blue Springs South 38, Liberty 14

Blue Valley 25, Blue Valley West 22

Blue Valley North 25, St. James Academy 20

Blue Valley Northwest 28, Bishop Miege 21

Bonner Springs 33, Schlagle 30, OT

Cair Paravel 62, Maranatha Christian 12

Cameron 24, Marshall 7

Center 55, Clinton 8

Centralia 59, Pleasant Ridge 16

Cole Camp 50, Midway 6

Crest Ridge with Chilhowee 52, Slater 19

De Soto 31, Basehor-Linwood 21

Drexel 66, St. Paul Lutheran 30

East Buchanan 41, Lawson 0

Eudora 35, Paola 0

Excelsior Springs 41, Ruskin 14

Fort Osage 35, Oak Park 30

Grain Valley 28, Raytown 14

Holden 44, Knob Noster 6

KC East Christian 80, Northland Christian 6

Kearney 33, Belton 21

Lafayette County 79, Carrollton 12

Lansing 54, Turner 0

Lawrence 56, Shawnee Mission West 20

Lawrence Free State 31, Olathe North 19

Leavenworth 24, Shawnee Heights 19

Lee’s Summit North 40, Park Hill 34, 2OT

Liberty North 36, Lee’s Summit West 0

Lincoln 54, Wellington-Napoleon 14

Lincoln Prep 59, Central 0

Louisburg 20, Spring Hill 17

Mid-Buchanan 63, Plattsburg 6

North Platte 36, Lathrop 14

Odessa 29, Harrisonville 26

Olathe East 34, Shawnee Mission Northwest 33

Olathe Northwest 24, Shawnee Mission North 7

Olathe West 43, Shawnee Mission South 14

Orrick 62, Santa Fe 16

Oskaloosa 40, Valley Falls 20

Park Hill South 40, Lee’s Summit 31

Penney 46, West Platte 8

Piper 31, Topeka Seaman 13

Platte County 42, William Chrisman 14

Pleasant Hill 63, Summit Christian Academy 14

Raytown South 25, Winnetonka 14

Richmond 45, Lexington 0

Rockhurst 41, Harmon 0

Savannah 28, St. Pius X 13

Sedalia Smith-Cotton 47, Hogan Prep 8

Smithville 50, Grandview 8

St. Joseph Central 42, Truman 7

St. Mary’s 58, McLouth 6

St. Michael the Archangel 41, University Academy 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Blue Valley Southwest 23

Staley 37, North Kansas City 0

Sumner Academy 38, East 0

Tipton 19, Adrian 16

Tonganoxie 55, Ottawa 13

Topeka Highland Park 62, Washington 48

Van Horn 28, Pembroke Hill 22

Warrensburg 42, Oak Grove 28

Wellsville 42, Baldwin 0

Windsor def. Lone Jack, forf.

Saturday’s game

Butler 22, Christ Prep 14

933kwto.com

SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off

One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says

Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Where and when to find frost flowers in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Frost flowers are unique natural phenomena that you can find in the forests of Missouri and sometimes in your backyard if you have the right plants — just don’t try to pick them, as they won’t last very long in the flower vase. Dot Soldavini, who lives in southwest Missouri, captured the […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Rain returns to Missouri today, could bring 1-2" accum. to the region

While not "drought-busting", this rain fall arriving Monday will help improve dry conditions across Missouri. This upcoming rainfall later today will be well-received by residents of Missouri and the very dry ground. That is later today. Until them it is more of the same - dry, warm and windy. Temps will already be in the 70s this morning, reaching the middle 70s around noon which will be the daytime highs for Monday.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Spire Missouri’s proposed rate hike draws ire of Kansas City officials, residents

Environmental and consumer advocate groups, individuals and even the city of Kansas City are pushing back against a proposed double-digit rate hike by Missouri’s largest natural gas utility. Spire, which serves almost 1.2 million customers in Missouri, hopes to boost its natural gas rates to bring in $152 million. It needs approval from the Missouri […] The post Spire Missouri’s proposed rate hike draws ire of Kansas City officials, residents appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
Comments / 0

