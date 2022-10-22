Friday night lights: KC-area high school football scores for Missouri and Kansas teams
Here are the scores from high school football games around the Kansas City metro in Missouri and Kansas.
Thursday’s results
Mill Valley 63, Shawnee Mission East 3
Olathe South 37, Gardner Edgerton 36
Southeast 38, Northeast 0
Friday’s results
Appleton City 52, Jasper 42
Archie 58, Liberal 0
Atchison 59, Wyandotte 18
Bishop Ward 41, Osawatomie 8
Blue Springs 61, Raymore-Peculiar 48
Blue Springs South 38, Liberty 14
Blue Valley 25, Blue Valley West 22
Blue Valley North 25, St. James Academy 20
Blue Valley Northwest 28, Bishop Miege 21
Bonner Springs 33, Schlagle 30, OT
Cair Paravel 62, Maranatha Christian 12
Cameron 24, Marshall 7
Center 55, Clinton 8
Centralia 59, Pleasant Ridge 16
Cole Camp 50, Midway 6
Crest Ridge with Chilhowee 52, Slater 19
De Soto 31, Basehor-Linwood 21
Drexel 66, St. Paul Lutheran 30
East Buchanan 41, Lawson 0
Eudora 35, Paola 0
Excelsior Springs 41, Ruskin 14
Fort Osage 35, Oak Park 30
Grain Valley 28, Raytown 14
Holden 44, Knob Noster 6
KC East Christian 80, Northland Christian 6
Kearney 33, Belton 21
Lafayette County 79, Carrollton 12
Lansing 54, Turner 0
Lawrence 56, Shawnee Mission West 20
Lawrence Free State 31, Olathe North 19
Leavenworth 24, Shawnee Heights 19
Lee’s Summit North 40, Park Hill 34, 2OT
Liberty North 36, Lee’s Summit West 0
Lincoln 54, Wellington-Napoleon 14
Lincoln Prep 59, Central 0
Louisburg 20, Spring Hill 17
Mid-Buchanan 63, Plattsburg 6
North Platte 36, Lathrop 14
Odessa 29, Harrisonville 26
Olathe East 34, Shawnee Mission Northwest 33
Olathe Northwest 24, Shawnee Mission North 7
Olathe West 43, Shawnee Mission South 14
Orrick 62, Santa Fe 16
Oskaloosa 40, Valley Falls 20
Park Hill South 40, Lee’s Summit 31
Penney 46, West Platte 8
Piper 31, Topeka Seaman 13
Platte County 42, William Chrisman 14
Pleasant Hill 63, Summit Christian Academy 14
Raytown South 25, Winnetonka 14
Richmond 45, Lexington 0
Rockhurst 41, Harmon 0
Savannah 28, St. Pius X 13
Sedalia Smith-Cotton 47, Hogan Prep 8
Smithville 50, Grandview 8
St. Joseph Central 42, Truman 7
St. Mary’s 58, McLouth 6
St. Michael the Archangel 41, University Academy 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Blue Valley Southwest 23
Staley 37, North Kansas City 0
Sumner Academy 38, East 0
Tipton 19, Adrian 16
Tonganoxie 55, Ottawa 13
Topeka Highland Park 62, Washington 48
Van Horn 28, Pembroke Hill 22
Warrensburg 42, Oak Grove 28
Wellsville 42, Baldwin 0
Windsor def. Lone Jack, forf.
Saturday’s game
Butler 22, Christ Prep 14
