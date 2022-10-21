ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Analysis: At 2-0, the Jazz are exciting and surprising underdogs

By Sarah Todd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjUVf_0iiXrPi800
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) argues for a foul call after a shot attempt against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. | Abbie Parr, AP

MINNEAPOLIS — The Utah Jazz are 2-0.

Yes. You read that correctly.

The Utah Jazz are 2-0 after beating the Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell-led Minnesota Timberwolves, 132-126, in overtime on Friday night.

Related

Huge shots from Malik Beasley, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and Lauri Markkanen in the fourth quarter and extra time, paired with the hustle of Jarred Vanderbilt and Conley fouling Gobert for a pivotal swing in the final moments, led to the Jazz gritting out a second straight win.

This team was not built for wins and the players do not care. The Timberwolves led by as many as 17 and the Jazz just kept coming. They are ready to prove everyone wrong.

Fun Factor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6qmg_0iiXrPi800
Abbie Parr, AP

This Jazz team has none of the bad vibes of last year’s Jazz team and all of the hustle and heart that fans were craving.

Is this level of production sustainable? I’m not sure, to be honest. Teams are going to keep getting better as the season progresses and the Jazz might too, but the front office could make some moves to change the makeup of this team. The Jazz are also going to come up against tougher competition. But right now, that kind of doesn’t matter.

The biggest point that I want to make is that this Jazz team is fun. They are exciting and surprising underdogs that are kind of chaotic, and the chaos is exciting. There is joy to this team that just didn’t exist last season and for as long as it lasts, we should savor it.

Rudy Gobert on the Timberwolves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3fjG_0iiXrPi800
Abbie Parr, AP

Some interesting wrinkles to the Minnesota era of Gobert. His screening and rolling abilities open up the floor a ton for Towns and Edwards, so those guys are going to have to be a lot more efficient in order to capitalize on their newly acquired space.

Some of the stuff that the T-Wolves are going to have to work through is going to include learning not to over-help. This was an issue that Conley had a lot in his first year with the Jazz. Trusting that Gobert can clean up if someone gets by an outer defender is not an easy habit to make and can often lead to unnecessary fouls. And it’s made more difficult for a team like the Timberwolves because they aren’t getting a lot of defensive aggressiveness from their perimeter players. Sound familiar?

This also makes things harder when Gobert is not on the floor, which is also something that Jazz fans are familiar with.

Of course, the things that Gobert does well, he really does better than almost anyone, so the Timberwolves need to find a way to make the best of this time.

Walker Kessler

It feels like after every game, preseason and the two regular season games, I’ve written about the Jazz’s rookie center. Maybe it’s a little bit of shock factor at how well-adjusted he seems after such a short period of time, and maybe once the rest of the league settles into form after the herky-jerky early days of the season he will have a little more trouble, but he has just thoroughly impressed so far.

He’s a rookie and will make rookie mistakes, but he learns from those mistakes in what seems like a matter of seconds and you can’t ask for more from a guy who has played literally two NBA games in his life.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers

Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To President Biden, Brittney Griner Call Out

A prominent athlete called out President Joe Biden over the Brittney Griner situation earlier this week. Kyrie Irving, who's missed several NBA games due to his refusal to get vaccinated, called on the U.S. president to "do his job" and bring Griner home. The Nets star called on Biden ahead...
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
45K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy