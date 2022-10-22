A missing person has been found after State Police on Long Island responded to not one, but two separate wrong-way drivers on the Southern State Parkway in just as many days. Troopers were first called at around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, with reports of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway in the town of Islip, near exit 42, according to State Police.

ISLIP, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO