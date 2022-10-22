ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

longisland.com

2 Arrested, 1 Not Apprehended for Robbing Cricket Wireless

The Third Squad reports on the Arrest of two defendants for a Robbery that occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6:47 PM in Hempstead. According to Detectives, three subjects did enter the Cricket Wireless Store located at 33 Main Street and stole multiple cell phones valued at approximately $9,000 US Currency before leaving the store and fleeing in an unknown direction.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

Man Caught by Officer & Canine, Arrested for Stealing Two Catalytic Converters

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing two catalytic converters from a vehicle in a parking lot in Rocky Point this morning. A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve.
ROCKY POINT, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Person Among 2 Wrong-Way Drivers Stopped On Southern State Parkway In Islip, Police Say

A missing person has been found after State Police on Long Island responded to not one, but two separate wrong-way drivers on the Southern State Parkway in just as many days. Troopers were first called at around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, with reports of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway in the town of Islip, near exit 42, according to State Police.
ISLIP, NY
News 12

‘I got him good’ – Rocky Point barber thwarts apparent catalytic converter thief

A Medford man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters from a Rocky Point parking lot, police say. According to authorities, Rocky Point barbershop owner Johnnie Can saw a suspicious man walking around his parking lot around 9 a.m. on Saturday. Can says he ran out to stop him after realizing he had just stolen two catalytic converters from a box truck in the back of his business.
ROCKY POINT, NY
trumbulltimes.com

Two men charged in connection with Hamden shooting

HAMDEN — Two New Haven men were arrested Friday in connection with an August shooting that left a 35-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Idalizze Casillas-Barreto, 38, and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez, 36, turned themselves in to the Hamden Police Department on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
HAMDEN, CT
danspapers.com

Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says

A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
NEW CANAAN, CT
longisland.com

Wanted for Fatal Hit and Run in Coram

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver whose vehicle struck two pedestrians, one fatally, in Coram earlier this month. A vehicle traveling westbound on Granny Road struck two 13-year-old siblings who were walking...
CORAM, NY
WTNH

Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Reason For School Lock-In/Out

2022-10-24@11:26am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police said in a statement “The Bridgeport ECC was notified via 911 that there were two parties arguing in the 1200th block of State St. One party was scene with a firearm. Schools (Bassick, Cesar Batalla and Park City Prep) in the area were...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
