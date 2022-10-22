Read full article on original website
Cops: Woman wanted on grand larceny charge after using stolen credit card at Riverhead store
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who used a stolen credit card at a Riverhead store last month. Suffolk Police said a woman reported her purse containing a wallet and credit cards was...
Police Seek To ID Suspects Accused Of Stealing From Islandia Walmart
Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items from a Long Island Walmart. The theft occurred just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the village of Islandia Walmart store, located on Veterans Memorial Highway, Suffolk County Police said.
longisland.com
2 Arrested, 1 Not Apprehended for Robbing Cricket Wireless
The Third Squad reports on the Arrest of two defendants for a Robbery that occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6:47 PM in Hempstead. According to Detectives, three subjects did enter the Cricket Wireless Store located at 33 Main Street and stole multiple cell phones valued at approximately $9,000 US Currency before leaving the store and fleeing in an unknown direction.
longisland.com
Man Caught by Officer & Canine, Arrested for Stealing Two Catalytic Converters
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing two catalytic converters from a vehicle in a parking lot in Rocky Point this morning. A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve.
Missing Person Among 2 Wrong-Way Drivers Stopped On Southern State Parkway In Islip, Police Say
A missing person has been found after State Police on Long Island responded to not one, but two separate wrong-way drivers on the Southern State Parkway in just as many days. Troopers were first called at around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, with reports of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway in the town of Islip, near exit 42, according to State Police.
Copiague 13-Year-Old Accused Of Posting Threat To School On Social Media
A Long Island student has been arrested for allegedly posting a school threat on social media. The incident took place in Copiague on Monday, Oct. 24. According to Suffolk County Police, a 13-year-old Copiague Middle School student posted in a social media group chat that if the school was in session on Oct/ 24, he would shoot teachers and students.
Police: Medford man arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Rocky Point
A Medford man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters from a Rocky Point parking lot, police say.
Nassau police mark 10 years since traffic stop killing of Officer Arthur Lopez
Fellow officers gathered to remember Arthur Lopez at a special dedication near the place of his murder along the Cross Island Parkway and Jamaica Avenue. Ten years later, officers said they'll never forget the sacrifice that the young officer made that day.
Catalytic converter thief chased by store owner, arrested: police
ROCKY POINT, Long Island (PIX11) — A man was arrested for stealing catalytic converters from a parking lot in Rocky Point, police said. Around 9 a.m., Daniel Labbe, 42, of Long Island, was seen by a business owner walking in a parking lot with a saw and catalytic converter. Police said the witness started to […]
News 12
‘I got him good’ – Rocky Point barber thwarts apparent catalytic converter thief
A Medford man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters from a Rocky Point parking lot, police say. According to authorities, Rocky Point barbershop owner Johnnie Can saw a suspicious man walking around his parking lot around 9 a.m. on Saturday. Can says he ran out to stop him after realizing he had just stolen two catalytic converters from a box truck in the back of his business.
trumbulltimes.com
Two men charged in connection with Hamden shooting
HAMDEN — Two New Haven men were arrested Friday in connection with an August shooting that left a 35-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Idalizze Casillas-Barreto, 38, and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez, 36, turned themselves in to the Hamden Police Department on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
longisland.com
Tragedy Avoided on the Southern State Parkway with Two Separate Wrong Way Drivers
The State Police responded to two separate calls for wrong way drivers last night and this morning, both on the Southern State Parkway in the area of exit 42, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Around 9:30 PM Troopers and Suffolk County Police responded to the Southern State Parkway and located...
Police: 2 arrested for robbing Hempstead cellphone store; 3rd suspect still at large
Police say two suspects were arrested for robbing a cellphone store in Hempstead, but a third suspect remains at large.
danspapers.com
Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
Eyewitness News
Man drove over victim several times in Southington cabaret parking lot
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for repeatedly driving over another man in a cabaret parking lot in Southington last week. Jason Feldblum, 49, was charged with driving under the influence and could face more charges, according to police. Officers said the victim was found with a large...
Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says
A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
longisland.com
Wanted for Fatal Hit and Run in Coram
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver whose vehicle struck two pedestrians, one fatally, in Coram earlier this month. A vehicle traveling westbound on Granny Road struck two 13-year-old siblings who were walking...
Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Reason For School Lock-In/Out
2022-10-24@11:26am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police said in a statement “The Bridgeport ECC was notified via 911 that there were two parties arguing in the 1200th block of State St. One party was scene with a firearm. Schools (Bassick, Cesar Batalla and Park City Prep) in the area were...
Nearly 300 Animals Rescued From Disgusting New York Home
According to a report by Jodi Goldberg of Fox 5 NY, nearly 300 animals living in deplorable conditions were rescued from a New York home that was infested with cockroaches, mites and lice. According to the report, 51-year-old Karin Keyes was arrested and charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty...
