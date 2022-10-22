Read full article on original website
Cops: Woman wanted on grand larceny charge after using stolen credit card at Riverhead store
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who used a stolen credit card at a Riverhead store last month. Suffolk Police said a woman reported her purse containing a wallet and credit cards was...
2 Arrested, 1 Not Apprehended for Robbing Cricket Wireless
The Third Squad reports on the Arrest of two defendants for a Robbery that occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6:47 PM in Hempstead. According to Detectives, three subjects did enter the Cricket Wireless Store located at 33 Main Street and stole multiple cell phones valued at approximately $9,000 US Currency before leaving the store and fleeing in an unknown direction.
Wanted for East Northport grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a store in East Northport this month. A man allegedly stole items from the Verizon store, located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike on...
Man Caught by Officer & Canine, Arrested for Stealing Two Catalytic Converters
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing two catalytic converters from a vehicle in a parking lot in Rocky Point this morning. A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve.
Multiple threats to LI schools lead to arrest of boy, evacuation
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after he threatened to “shoot teachers and students” at his Suffolk County middle school on social media on Monday – the same day a bomb threat led to the evacuation of a nearby high school.
Wanted for Islandia petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from an Islandia store in September. A woman allegedly stole four pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear, located at 1770 Veteran’s Memorial...
Man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Rocky Point
Suffolk County Police arrested a Medford man for allegedly stealing two catalytic converters from a vehicle in a parking lot in Rocky Point on Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve. Seventh Precinct Patrol Units, Aviation and Canine Sections responded. It was determined two catalytic converters had been stolen from a box truck. After a three hour search, Canine Police Officer Matthew Dewitt and his canine, Champ, located Daniel Labbe hiding in the woods.
‘I got him good’ – Rocky Point barber thwarts would-be catalytic converter thief
A Medford man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters from a Rocky Point parking lot, police say.
Missing Person Among 2 Wrong-Way Drivers Stopped On Southern State Parkway In Islip, Police Say
A missing person has been found after State Police on Long Island responded to not one, but two separate wrong-way drivers on the Southern State Parkway in just as many days. Troopers were first called at around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, with reports of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway in the town of Islip, near exit 42, according to State Police.
Catalytic converter thief chased by store owner, arrested: police
ROCKY POINT, Long Island (PIX11) — A man was arrested for stealing catalytic converters from a parking lot in Rocky Point, police said. Around 9 a.m., Daniel Labbe, 42, of Long Island, was seen by a business owner walking in a parking lot with a saw and catalytic converter. Police said the witness started to […]
Suspect At Large After Punching, Stealing Cash From Victim In Hampton Bays
A suspect is at large after allegedly punching and then stealing cash from a victim on Long Island overnight. The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 in Hampton Bays. That's when a man was walking on Springville Road when the suspect punched the victim several times, according to...
Police: 2 arrested for robbing Hempstead cellphone store; 3rd suspect still at large
Police say two suspects were arrested for robbing a cellphone store in Hempstead, but a third suspect remains at large.
Nassau police mark 10 years since traffic stop killing of Officer Arthur Lopez
Fellow officers gathered to remember Arthur Lopez at a special dedication near the place of his murder along the Cross Island Parkway and Jamaica Avenue. Ten years later, officers said they'll never forget the sacrifice that the young officer made that day.
2 men wanted for stealing credit cards from lockers at Lindenhurst fitness club
According to police, the men cut a lock on a locker and stole credit cards from within at LA Fitness, located at 455 Park Ave., on Aug. 24 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Tragedy Avoided on the Southern State Parkway with Two Separate Wrong Way Drivers
The State Police responded to two separate calls for wrong way drivers last night and this morning, both on the Southern State Parkway in the area of exit 42, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Around 9:30 PM Troopers and Suffolk County Police responded to the Southern State Parkway and located...
Wanted for Huntington Station burglary
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly burglarized Huntington Station a business in September. A man allegedly broke into Simply Self Storage, located at 670 Jericho Turnpike, on September 8 at approximately...
Wanted for Centereach and Middle Island Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly used stolen credit cards at two businesses in Centereach and Lake Grove in September. Three men allegedly used a stolen credit card at Walmart, located...
Wanted for Fatal Hit and Run in Coram
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver whose vehicle struck two pedestrians, one fatally, in Coram earlier this month. A vehicle traveling westbound on Granny Road struck two 13-year-old siblings who were walking...
Wanted for Selden burglary
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly burglarized a Selden home. An Adirondack Drive home was burglarized on October 2 at approximately 5 p.m. Assorted jewelry, including the ring, on the right...
Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says
A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
