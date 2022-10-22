ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, MO

Galena is able to hold on to a one point win over Frontenac

By Tichina Coleman
Galena traveled to Frontenac to take on the Raiders. Galena wins a close one on the road 14-13 to win their district.

The Bulldogs and Raiders will be preparing for the first round of district next week their opponents and locations of the game are still be scheduled.

