Galena is able to hold on to a one point win over Frontenac
Galena traveled to Frontenac to take on the Raiders. Galena wins a close one on the road 14-13 to win their district.
The Bulldogs and Raiders will be preparing for the first round of district next week their opponents and locations of the game are still be scheduled.
