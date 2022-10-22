FALMOUTH – It was close, but the Navigators were able to close things out against No. 5 Gardiner to advance to the Class B North semifinals. Finn-Caxton Smith willed his way to a fourth quarter touchdown to put No. 4 Falmouth on top for good, and they would walk away with a 27-21 victory. The Navigators will travel to Cony next week to play the Rams, with a berth in the regional title game on the line.

FALMOUTH, ME ・ 12 HOURS AGO