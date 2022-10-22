ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, ME

No. 4 Falmouth outlasts Tigers with 27-21 victory

FALMOUTH – It was close, but the Navigators were able to close things out against No. 5 Gardiner to advance to the Class B North semifinals. Finn-Caxton Smith willed his way to a fourth quarter touchdown to put No. 4 Falmouth on top for good, and they would walk away with a 27-21 victory. The Navigators will travel to Cony next week to play the Rams, with a berth in the regional title game on the line.
FALMOUTH, ME
No. 2 Skowhegan takes care of No. 7 Brewer en route to Class B North semis

SKOWHEGAN – 2-seed Skowhegan defeated 7-seed Brewer 42-6 on Friday night in the Class B North quarterfinals. Riverhawks QB Adam Savage was the star of the game, particularly in the 1st half. His top plays included a touchdown pass to Tyler Annis, a rushing touchdown, and a long run that set up a Hunter McEwan rushing touchdown. Skowhegan would lead 35-0 at the half.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Cony advances to Class B North semifinals with win over Cougars

AUGUSTA – No. 1 Cony built a 13-0 lead in the first half over No. 8 Mt. Blue, and never looked back, advancing past the Cougars with a 38-13 victory. With the win, the Rams advance to the regional semifinals for a matchup against No. 4 Falmouth, who snuck away with a 27-21 over No. 5 Gardiner on Friday.
AUGUSTA, ME
Maine field hockey wins AEast regular season title with win over Stanford

ORONO – University of Maine field hockey defeated Stanford 4-2 at home Friday in their penultimate regular season game. Four different players scored the Black Bears’ four goals: Sydney Meader, Chloe Walton, Mallory Mackesy, and Poppy Lambert. Maine goalie Mia Borley saved 8 of the 10 shots that...
ORONO, ME
Huskies hand Bucks first loss of the season, 5-2, in Class C North quarterfinals

BUCKSPORT – A big second half for No. 6 MCI was the recipe for success, completing the upset of No. 3 Bucksport with a 5-2 victory on Thursday. Bucksport, who finished the regular season a perfect 14-0, held a 2-1 lead at the half. In the second, the Huskies turned in two goals within a one minute span to take a 3-2 lead, and would ride that momentum for the rest of the game.
BUCKSPORT, ME
Bangor girls cross country wins first ever regional title, looking to keep it rolling into states

BANGOR – Cross Country states are Saturday, following the regional finals last weekend, and at those regional finals one team made history. Bangor girls cross country won the Class A North team title for the first time in program history, with four girls placing in the top ten, and all seven varsity runners qualifying as individuals. They’re the only team to have all runners on their roster to qualify regardless of team placement.
BANGOR, ME
Knights of Columbus Support Robotics

BANGOR — The Knights of Columbus have awarded a cash donation to a local high school robotics team. Through a spaghetti dinner the Knights of Columbus were able to raise $2,500 for the All Saints Robotics Team. According to the Robotics team coach, Casey Murphy, in the years since...
BANGOR, ME
Weekend community events

Various events at local businesses downtown. MDI YMCA Trunk or Treat, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission by donation. Ellsworth Public Library book sale. Located within the library in the Riverview room. Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Farmington:. Farmington Fright...
BANGOR, ME
Magician comedian to do Rockport show

BANGOR – Los Angeles based Comedian and Magician Andy Gross came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss his show in Rockport which will premier tonight. It’s a one night only show, with tickets still available. To learn more about his act, watch the full video...
ROCKPORT, ME
Pushaw Road is re-opened

GLENBURN– Glenburn residents will be happy tonight. The Maine D.O.T. has finished the work on the Pushaw Rd and it is now open to traffic. It was back on October 15th when the rains created a deluge of water that eventually compromised the roadway. Since then it has been...
GLENBURN, ME
HIGH PFAS LEVELS FOUND IN MIDDLE SCHOOL

The State of Maine is requiring all schools to test their water supply for harmful chemicals and to make immediate changes if they are found. Large amounts of PFAS were found in the caravel middle school water supply and officials are taken aback to say the least. ” I think...
MAINE STATE
Island nursing home could reopen

DEER ISLE- A nursing home on Deer Isle that closed in 2021 could be reopening, but not in the same capacity. The Island Nursing Home Board of Directors is working on a plan to become a residential home with 32 beds. Residential care facilities offer meals and medication but they...
DEER ISLE, ME
Woman hit and killed by truck

ROCKLAND- A woman died after being hit by a truck in Rockland this morning. Police say it happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk streets. Lorraine Hall,70, of Rockland was struck while in the road next to the crosswalk. Police say the cause of the accident...
ROCKLAND, ME
Wiscasset man facing multiple drug charges following investigation

BELFAST — A Wiscasset man faces new drug charges following an investigation by the Belfast Police Department. On October 4th, 2022, the Belfast Police Department was dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Hunt Road. During a traffic stop, the driver was questioned and then released. After clearing the call, officers learned the driver they had stopped had given a false name, was violating conditions of release for a previous arrest, and had a suspended driver’s license.
BELFAST, ME
Maine Veterans Project continues to assist amid losing wood bank

BANGOR/BREWER — Maine Veterans Project president Doc Goodwin said he had to make a gut-wrenching decision: getting rid of the wood bank his organization established to help the community. He said the decision was made after wood and monetary donations this year were down more than 82%. “We take...
BANGOR, ME
Old Town police detective receives certification for child safety seat installation

OLD TOWN — If you’re a parent of small children who still ride in car seats, you may want to double-check that you’re securing your child in that car seat the right way. Old Town police detective Alyshia Canwell was recently certified as a child passenger safety technician, which means Canwell can now demonstrate to families the proper way to secure children into any car seat.
OLD TOWN, ME

