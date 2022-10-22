Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Old Town handles Nokomis 9-0, advances to Class B North semifinals
OLD TOWN – The Coyotes were dominant in the second half Tuesday night, pouring in seven goals in the final 40 minutes to take a 9-0 victory against Nokomis. Alexis DeGrasse found Rhiannon Bousquet for the second goal of the night with 15 minutes left in the first half. In the second, DeGrasse found the net herself, making it 3-0, and just minutes later a goal from Karina Dumond pushed the lead to 4. The Coyotes would score five more in the remaining 30 minutes to take a 9-0 victory over the Warriors. They advance to the Class B North semifinals.
foxbangor.com
Despite heartbreaker to Stony Brook, Maine QB continues to shine
ORONO – For Maine football, 2022 has been a rollercoaster, and now- a 28-27 loss to Stony Brook on Saturday. But that game proved to be another showcase for the Black Bears’ most constant presence: QB Joe Fagnano. When asked about what gives Fagnano the X-factor, senior tight...
wabi.tv
New athletic training facility opens in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A new athletic training facility is open for business in Ellsworth. The Forge Training Center is a sports-specific training facility on the Commerce Park Road, that also features “The Quench” juice and smoothie bar. The facility opened in August and works closely with the basketball, baseball, and softball communities but can also hold other events.
Maine Campus
The Local brings new life to an Orono town staple
Campus & Community,Culture,Featured,Food,Reviews |. On Sept. 9 2022, Lance Cowan opened an all-new Orono marketplace called The Local, located on Park Street outside of the University of Maine campus. The Local was built on the foundation of Thriftway, an older neighborhood market and a staple in the town of Orono...
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: 17-year-old Lacey needs a home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Lacey, a 17-year-old Chihuahua. For more information, click here.
A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan
Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
wabi.tv
Missing 14-year-old Morrill girl located
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Update: Ariana Montgomery has been located safely, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Police are asking for help locating a Morrill teen. Ariana Montgomery’s family says the 14-year-old was last seen on Oct. 14. They say she left home with an unidentified friend...
mainebiz.biz
$1M restoration of old sea captain’s house in Searsport almost complete
When a retired medical provider from Florida and her daughter bought a 19th-century sea captain’s home in Searsport in 2019, they knew a lot of restoration work would have to be done to bring it back as a bed-and-breakfast. To date, they’ve invested about $1 million to tackle the...
Bangor shelter hopes discounted adoption fees will connect pets with forever homes
BANGOR, Maine — Finding cats, dogs, and other small animals' homes are always a priority at the Bangor Humane Society. To double down on connecting pets with the right families, the society has partnered with Quirk Subaru for the entire month of October. On “National Make A Dog's Day”...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 196 calls for service for the period of Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,964 calls for service. Roy A. Benner, 67, of Bristol was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Operating under the Influence, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, for an accident, which occurred in August, on Biscay Road, Bremen.
wabi.tv
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department goes ‘green’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department have gone green. Starting Monday, the color of the uniforms officers in the department wear have switched to green from the traditional brown. The color switch comes after the company the department had been using for uniforms stopped making some of the uniform’s components.
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
foxbangor.com
14 year old girl last seen Orland has been found
ORLAND– The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office says Ariana has been located safely and reunited with her family. They would like to thank you for your assistance in helping locate Ariana. —————————————————————————————————————————————————————–...
penbaypilot.com
Massive duck returns to Belfast Harbor with an updated message: Greater Joy
BELFAST — The mysterious Joy duck that appeared first appeared in Belfast Harbor in August 2021 has made an autumn return, reappearing sometime before dawn Oct. 21. The only difference between the two appearances appears to be the name; whereas a single Joy originally adorned the duck, this time around the message is greater joy.
mainepublic.org
Bangor to allow development of tiny homes, permanent supportive housing
City councilors have approved a new ordinance that will allow developers to build tiny home parks in Bangor. The ordinance is another tool that the city could use to expand its local housing stock, said Bangor planning officer Anne Krieg. It also stems from an affordable housing study that the city conducted back in 2019.
Be the Change In Ellsworth is Back for the 3rd Year
Be the Change in Ellsworth is back for the 3rd consecutive year, looking with your help to positively impact the Ellsworth and Downeast Maine community! They will be at Friends and Family Market in Ellsworth every Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. through December 10th collecting donations. This year, 3...
WGME
Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area
Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
Reduced Adoption Fees at Bangor Humane Society This Week
Saturday was National “Make a Dog's Day.” Of course, every day is National Make a Dogs Day. And every day is dogs make humans day. You know how they say 'Who rescued who.'. To help celebrate beginning today the Bangor Humane Society will feature discounted adoption fees as part of a week long effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.
Two People Arrested in Drug Bust in Clifton, Maine
A man and woman were arrested early Monday morning in Clifton, Maine as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Deputies with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and the Penobscot County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on the Scott's Point Road around 7:00 a.m. Monday.
