Chita Rivera talks with ABC7NY about Broadway, West Side Story, and the Winter Garden

 4 days ago

Broadway legend Chita Rivera recently sat down with WABC-TV for an exclusive interview inside the historic Winter Garden Theatre, where she played Anita in the original Broadway production of West Side Story.

She is a 10-time Tony Award nominee and a three-time Tony Award recipient, including a lifetime achievement Tony. While speaking to Senior Programming Producer, John Antalek, Ms. Rivera reminisced about her time on stage at the Winter Garden Theatre and how West Side Story helped define her incredible career.

Watch our ABC7NY special, Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview this Sunday, October 23rd at 5:30pm.

