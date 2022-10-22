ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Jazz proving they won’t be taken lightly after 2-0 start without Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aWKB_0iiXqRMx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TBoTv_0iiXqRMx00

The Utah Jazz haven’t been favored for either of their first two matchups of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far, but that may be changing soon based on their early effort. In Utah’s first game since trading both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the Jazz defeated the Denver Nuggets, a team that finished with the sixth seed in the Western Conference a season ago, by 21 points.

Next up were the potentially much-improved Minnesota Timberwolves, who acquired Gobert, swapping four players who played in the Friday night reunion, only now were rocking different jerseys featuring new colors. The T-Wolves, who were the seventh-seed a season ago, also were no match for the new-look Jazz team coached by Will Hardy. While the Wolves took the game to overtime, it was the Jazz who played the final note in the 132-126 overtime win.

Overlooked as they entered the season under Hardy in his first year at the helm without a bonafide All-Star, just how high does Utah’s ceiling reach?

Even without a current All-Star, Utah Jazz have deep range and depth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06WK3t_0iiXqRMx00
Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

A 2-0 start has surely raised the eyebrows of some, but is what Utah has done through 2/82 of their season sustainable? Probably not. The Jazz surely have a nice collection of role players who can make an impact on a nightly basis, but eventually, Jordan Clarkson will be slowed down as teams realize he’s their primary scorer.

Still, for a team that was expected to be among the leaders in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, the Jazz have shown, at least early on, they won’t be put on mute to begin the year.

Yet, the lineup features a healthy mix of offensive weapons, led by Clarkson, complemented by Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk. An All-Star in 2020, Mike Conley, at 35, may not be at his physical peak, but he’s an experienced hand who can help band this group together. And Jarred Vanderbilt’s your classic energy shot in the starting lineup, gobbling up rebounds and doing the dirty work that no one else wants to, making an impact without needing the ball in his hands.

The Jazz have another microwave scorer off the bench, with Malik Beasley firing in three-point shots from distance, and Collin Sexton only figures to get better as he gets further removed from his meniscus surgery that ended his 2021 season. With other valuable vets such as Rudy Gay and Talen Horton-Tucker, along with first-round rookie Walker Kessler who chipped in four blocks in Friday’s effort, the Jazz have a formidable lineup that at least figures to compete night in, night out. Even though the playoffs may not be in sight, Utah’s showing they won’t back down from any opponent this season.

Related: NBA power rankings: Golden State Warriors reign supreme in latest rankings

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Daily

Lamar Odom brings up Kobe Bryant as he argues why Lakers should trade Anthony Davis

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom had some interesting thoughts on how the Lakers can improve their roster in the 2022-23 season. With the Lakers starting the season 0-3, there are questions about whether or not this roster can contend for a playoff spot, never mind an NBA title in the 2022-23 campaign. With LeBron James still playing at a high level, it would make sense for the Lakers to go all in to try to win another title while he is still on the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
FanSided

Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers

Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Gordon Hayward To L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Of course, it’s early, but things aren’t looking great. In a competitive Western Conference landscape, it will be challenging for a team to overcome a slow start to the season. Teams tend to use a wait-and-see approach, but will it be too late?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Sets NBA Record In Home Opener With Cavs

Saying that Donovan Mitchell has been off to a great start with the Cavs is a huge understatement. He's been unbelievable. In fact, his first three games have been historic. In the season opener, he scored 31 points which was the first time a player had 30 points in their debut with Cleveland in a long time.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy