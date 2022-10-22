Read full article on original website
WOLF
5th largest Powerball jackpot drawing Wednesday, estimated $680M
PA (WOLF) — Players will have the chance to play for the 5th largest Powerball jackpot in tomorrow's drawing. The jackpot is currently estimated at $700 million or $335.7 million cash. The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – white balls: 18,...
WOLF
Fetterman and Oz debate in Harrisburg for open senate seat
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN CO. (WOLF) — Two weeks to go until election day, and politics are front and center. Tonight, the two Senate hopefuls, Democratic nominee, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman squared off against Republican nominee, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in Harrisburg for the first and last time. This...
WOLF
NEPA Scholarship Competition Association Introduces New Titleholders
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Officials from the NEPA Scholarship Competition Association introduced several teens and young adults outside of the Luzerne County Courthouse today , who will be competing against others around the Commonwealth , to become the 20-23 Miss Pennsylvania or Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen. Shakira Unique Jackson,...
WOLF
Mohegan reveals new name for PA destination: Mohegan Pennsylvania
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Mohegan announced Monday that the first destination to bring gaming to Pennsylvania in 2006 will now be known as Mohegan Pennsylvania. We recently refreshed our corporate name, going from Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to Mohegan. Many of our partners, stakeholders, and valued guests commonly refer to our brand as ‘Mohegan,’ so the new title is a strategic decision that truly encapsulates our capabilities and values. To also create synergy across the Mohegan portfolio, especially as we continue to grow in line with the Mohegan Tribe’s vision, destinations like Mohegan Pennsylvania have also rolled out a rebrand.
WOLF
Texas teacher advocates seek alternatives to standardized tests to measure student success
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — From the TEAMS test in the 1980s to the STAAR test today, generations of Texas school children have experienced the stress of the annual test days required by the state. But one teachers' group wants to do away with the annual ritual and the preparation time it requires.
WOLF
Dept. of Labor and Industry announces grants to support healthcare apprenticeships
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has announced the availability of $1.2 million in grants to support healthcare apprenticeships. The program is designed to prepare Pennsylvanians for nursing careers and address the critical shortage in the nursing community. “How we recruit and how do we get more folks into...
WOLF
'The Conjuring' house in Rhode Island makes paranormal activity a popular attraction
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — The new owner of the Rhode Island house made famous in "The Conjuring" movie is coming up on six months at the helm of the paranormal enterprise. There are tours, TV shows, merchandise and an upcoming sold-out Halloween event too. The business of catering to...
WOLF
Where do U.S. Senate candidates stand on issues?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Senate debate is here. Tuesday night, Republican candidate and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman debated the issues that mean the most to Pennsylvanians. Abortion, crime and the economy have been hot topics in the political ads from the candidates. Oz’s...
WOLF
Union Co. man facing rape and other charges
White Deer Township (Union County) - Officials at the Milton Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police's Criminal Investigation Unit, are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened at a home in White Deer Township back on October 8th. The suspect, Michael Diggan, 31, of New Columbia, has been charged with...
