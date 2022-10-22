ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plume Township, PA

WOLF

5th largest Powerball jackpot drawing Wednesday, estimated $680M

PA (WOLF) — Players will have the chance to play for the 5th largest Powerball jackpot in tomorrow's drawing. The jackpot is currently estimated at $700 million or $335.7 million cash. The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – white balls: 18,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Fetterman and Oz debate in Harrisburg for open senate seat

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN CO. (WOLF) — Two weeks to go until election day, and politics are front and center. Tonight, the two Senate hopefuls, Democratic nominee, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman squared off against Republican nominee, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in Harrisburg for the first and last time. This...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

NEPA Scholarship Competition Association Introduces New Titleholders

LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Officials from the NEPA Scholarship Competition Association introduced several teens and young adults outside of the Luzerne County Courthouse today , who will be competing against others around the Commonwealth , to become the 20-23 Miss Pennsylvania or Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen. Shakira Unique Jackson,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Mohegan reveals new name for PA destination: Mohegan Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Mohegan announced Monday that the first destination to bring gaming to Pennsylvania in 2006 will now be known as Mohegan Pennsylvania. We recently refreshed our corporate name, going from Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to Mohegan. Many of our partners, stakeholders, and valued guests commonly refer to our brand as ‘Mohegan,’ so the new title is a strategic decision that truly encapsulates our capabilities and values. To also create synergy across the Mohegan portfolio, especially as we continue to grow in line with the Mohegan Tribe’s vision, destinations like Mohegan Pennsylvania have also rolled out a rebrand.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Where do U.S. Senate candidates stand on issues?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Senate debate is here. Tuesday night, Republican candidate and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman debated the issues that mean the most to Pennsylvanians. Abortion, crime and the economy have been hot topics in the political ads from the candidates. Oz’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Union Co. man facing rape and other charges

White Deer Township (Union County) - Officials at the Milton Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police's Criminal Investigation Unit, are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened at a home in White Deer Township back on October 8th. The suspect, Michael Diggan, 31, of New Columbia, has been charged with...
NEW COLUMBIA, PA

