Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitors
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
The Walmart Museum will be renovated
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable home
Lady Wildcats win Big 8
Lady Wildcats win Big 8
The Cassville girls cross country team brought home some championship conference hardware on Oct. 18 in Aurora. “The Wildcat runners went to the Big 8 conference meet and did awesome,” said Erin Flehmer, Cassville cross country assistant coach. “The girls finished Big 8 champions and the boys finished second. Coach Courtney Kirk was named Girls Big 8 coach of the year. We had several runners run personal best and are peaking at the right time.”
Chappell repeats state medal
Chappell repeats state medal
Chappell’s solid short game earns her second state medal. Lady Wildcats brave chilly weather at Girls Golf State. Despite temperatures dropping to below 50 on Oct. 17-18, the Cassville girls golf team managed a strong showing at Girls Golf State, with junior Avery Chappell turning in another medal performance.
Janice Elaine Bagby
Janice Elaine Bagby
Janice Elaine Bagby, 75, Carthage, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at her home. Janice was born on August 7, 1947, in Wheaton, to the late Rev. James M. Wooten and Jewell (Lauderdale) Wooten. She was a graduate of Wheaton High School class of 1965. She was united in marriage to Jack Bagby on January 21, 1972, in Miami, Oklahoma, he preceded her in death on January 11, 2006. Janice attended First Assembly of God Church in Carl Junction as long as her health allowed. Janice worked for Schreiber Foods and then owned and operated Janice Bagbys Janitorial.
Maye Lucille Tilford
Maye Lucille Tilford
Maye Lucille Tilford, born September 5, 1944, age 78, of Cassville, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Memorial services were held Thursday, October 20, 2022, at White Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville, with Pastor Kevin Hilton officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service. Memorial contributions in honor of Maye L. Tilford may be made to the family or entrusted to White Funeral Home & Crematory, P.O. Box 890, Cassville, MO 65625. Visit www. whitefuneralhome.org to.
Jina Elaine Brown
Jina Elaine Brown
Jina Elaine Brown, age 58, of Cassville, Missouri lost a hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Services were held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Pastor Paul Wahlert conducted the services. Burial was at Maplewood Cemetery in Exeter. Jina requested in lieu of flowers contributions be made to GYN Cancers Alliance (GYNCA) in her memory.
Billy Gene Owens
Billy Gene Owens
65, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his home. Services were held at 10 A.M. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Fohn. Funeral Home in Cassville. Chaplain Jack Betts conducted the services. Burial will be at Ant ioch Cemetery in. Cassville at a later date Jacky Edward ”Eddie” Burnette, 56,...
THROUGH THE YEARS
THROUGH THE YEARS
November 1, 1972 Cassville photographer Max Fields mused that he may not be photogenic. Fields said he had made three attempts to have his picture taken for a new drivers’ license, and each time something went wrong. Fields said he can appreciate other people having difficulties with photography. The...
933kwto.com
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
fourstateshomepage.com
Update: Carthage clearing rubble from Saturday’s tragic fire
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A public hazard, that’s the ruling after a massive fire in Carthage this weekend. The state fire marshal is still working to determine the cause. Demolition is underway, clearing rubble from what had been “Henson Metal Building Supplies” and a neighboring church, “Casa De Sanidad.”
Springfield Price Cutter sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Price Cutter Plus on 2021 W. Republic Road in Springfield sold a scratchers ticket containing a $50,000 prize. The winner, who was one of four to win the $50,000 prize, claimed the prize at the regional office in Springfield.
KTLO
Springfield man injured after vehicle hits deer in Ozark County
A Springfield man was seriously injured when he was ejected from his vehicle after hit a deer Sunday morning in Ozark County. Fifty-one-year-old Carl Frost was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Frost was traveling on Missouri Highway 5. He was nearly two...
Ghosts, goblins, candy, oh my!
Ghosts, goblins, candy, oh my!
Every year, children in local communities get excited to dress up and head out to gather their Halloween candy. Trick or Treating, or Truck or Treating, has looked a bit different in recent years, but this year, the superhero, princesses, and scary monsters are ready to head back out. Cassville.
Accident blocks traffic on I-49 in Springdale
A two-vehicle accident blocks traffic in Springdale on October 24.
The Mystery of the Butterfly People in Joplin’s 2011 EF5 Twister
It's now been more than a decade since a tragic EF5 tornado devasted Joplin, Missouri. Did you know that there is a rainbow within that tragedy? It's the mystery of the "butterfly people" that children saw during that awful weather event. Since my wife is a meteorologist, I know most...
A last hurrah for journalism
A last hurrah for journalism
It’s been a big year for local journalism. In July, I attended the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors conference, where I accepted a Golden Dozen award for column-writing, and just a few weeks ago, I attended the Missouri Press Association conference and accepted more than 50 awards on mine and my staff’s behalf.
NEWS BRIEFS
NEWS BRIEFS
A comedic, murder mystery, a classic who dunnit of thoroughly entertaining proportions takes center stage in the upcoming SKITS community theater production of “Murder in The House of Horrors.” The audience is invited into the museums lecture on famous Egyptian Pharaoh Menkaura’s tomb, which is laden with priceless treasures, but shrouded in mystery as a most coveted jewel is stolen and an unlikely murder is committed. This audience interaction murder mystery will have everyone fully engaged trying to guess who did this outrageous deed and why? A total of 15 actors, with some added extras, and an assembly of stage-builders, artists, sound and lighting personnel, line-readers, marketing folks and well, of course, a dedicated and inspiring director are again making this another fun and entertaining production. The public is invited to “Murder in the House of Horrors” showings on Nov. 11, 12 and 13, to be presented at the Central Community United Methodist Church in Shell Knob. For more information about SKITS please go to our website at Shell Knob in the Spotlight.
fourstateshomepage.com
Spooky walking trail, Drachenmoor suffers wind damage
JOPLIN, Mo. — The spooky trail in South Joplin known as Drachenmoor, suffered wind damage over the weekend (10/22-10/23) that destroyed several props and scattered debris along the trail. According to the owners, Dan and Marian Goepfert, unusually strong wind gusts of nearly 40mph that started early Saturday morning,...
Before sidewalks were plentiful
Before sidewalks were plentiful
Long before sidewalks were as plentiful as they are today, those that were in existence were open game for a lot of things, including art, skating and sometimes even mischief. Those who objected to their use were most likely to have graffiti to clean at one time or the other.
earnthenecklace.com
Alexis Clemons Leaving KODE/KSNF: Where Is the Missouri Meteorologist Going?
Alexis Clemons has been responsible for the weather updates in Missouri for a little over a year. But the young meteorologist already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s leaving Joplin for a new opportunity. Alexis Clemons announced she is leaving KODE/KSNF in October 2022. The meteorologist’s followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Alexis Clemons said about her departure from KODE/KSNF here.
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
