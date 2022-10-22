A comedic, murder mystery, a classic who dunnit of thoroughly entertaining proportions takes center stage in the upcoming SKITS community theater production of “Murder in The House of Horrors.” The audience is invited into the museums lecture on famous Egyptian Pharaoh Menkaura’s tomb, which is laden with priceless treasures, but shrouded in mystery as a most coveted jewel is stolen and an unlikely murder is committed. This audience interaction murder mystery will have everyone fully engaged trying to guess who did this outrageous deed and why? A total of 15 actors, with some added extras, and an assembly of stage-builders, artists, sound and lighting personnel, line-readers, marketing folks and well, of course, a dedicated and inspiring director are again making this another fun and entertaining production. The public is invited to “Murder in the House of Horrors” showings on Nov. 11, 12 and 13, to be presented at the Central Community United Methodist Church in Shell Knob. For more information about SKITS please go to our website at Shell Knob in the Spotlight.

SHELL KNOB, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO