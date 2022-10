SUFFIELD 2, SOUTH WINDSOR 0. In South Windsor, goals by Cam Bernier and Emma Sheldon gave Suffield a non-league win on Friday.

Izzy Sorrow made three saves for the shutout for the Wildcats (4-8-1). Paige Lambert recorded seven saves for the Bobcats (2-11-0-1).

Suffield is at Canton Tuesday, the same day South Windsor visits East Catholic.