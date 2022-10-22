Read full article on original website
bucknellbison.com
Women's Cross Country Hosts Final Home Meet Before Patriot League Championships
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University women's cross country team, led by a second-place finish from Grace Vives, competed in its final tune-up for the 2022 regular season on Friday on Bucknell's West Fields. "Today was just a low-key tune-up," said Head Coach Kevin Donner. "Some people we ran...
bucknellbison.com
Volleyball Drops Five-Set Match at Lehigh
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bucknell volleyball went all five sets for a second day in a row but fell 3-2 on the road at Lehigh to split its weekend matches. Bucknell (12-8, 5-6 PL) carried a 2-1 lead heading into the fourth set after winning both the second and the third, but the Mountain Hawks held the advantage throughout most of the final two frames.
bucknellbison.com
Volleyball Earns Series Sweep Over Lafayette with Five-Set Victory Friday Night
EASTON, Pa. – The Bucknell volleyball team captured a nail-biting victory over Lafayette Friday evening, defeating the Leopards in five sets at Kirby Sports Center to improve to 12-7 overall and 5-5 in Patriot League play. The Bison collected their first series sweep of the season with the win.
bucknellbison.com
Late Goal Sends Field Hockey to 3-2 Win Over Lock Haven
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Lily Neilson scored with under five minutes remaining in Sunday's game against Lock Haven to lift the Bucknell field hockey team to a 3-2 win at Graham Field. Bucknell never trailed in the contest, but the victory required a late score after the Bald Eagles tied the game at 1-1 in the 20th minute and 2-2 in the 53rd.
bucknellbison.com
Bucknell Field Hockey Falls to American 3-2 but Clinches Postseason Berth
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Charllene Boshoff scored the tiebreaking goal early in the fourth quarter, American's third of the day on penalty corners, and the Eagles clipped Bucknell 3-2 on Saturday in Patriot League field hockey action at sunny Graham Field. Despite the loss, the Bison clinched one of the four Patriot League Tournament berths.
bucknellbison.com
Men’s Soccer Earns Hard-Fought Draw with Colgate
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Freshman Zane Domsohn scored his first collegiate goal to knot the match at 1-1 early in the second half, and that's where Bucknell and Colgate finished on Saturday night at Emmitt Field. Looking nothing like a 2-12-1 team, the Bison were bustling with energy and a...
Watch Penn State’s synchronized cellphone light show ahead of Whiteout game against Minnesota
Penn State introduced a new feature to its Whiteout festivities prior to the game against Minnesota with a light show that made use of the 100,000-plus cell phones at Beaver Stadium. Through synchronized lighting, Penn State tried to create a new visual with the energy already high at Beaver Stadium.
Hometown Hero game in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Special Olympics flag football team went head to head against Pennsylvania State Troopers on the field at Penn State Schuylkill. "Every athlete is different in such a great way. Everybody brings something different to the table. They play hard, and they bring...
Bunk bed manufacturer seeks dismissal of suit over Utah Little Leaguer’s fall
The manufacturer of the bunk bed from which a Utah player fell during the Little League World Series wants the suit against it either dismissed or moved to Lycoming County. John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, in a document filed Friday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, contends the suit brought by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on behalf of their son Easton does not contain factual support for claims of negligence and outrageous, willful and malicious conduct.
cohaitungchi.com
Five Great Central PA Hikes to do This Season
Escaping to the great outdoors is one of the best ways to make the most of your summer. Columbia & Montour Counties and the surrounding region is known far and wide for its outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, kayaking, tubing, fishing, boating, hunting, and more. For the trail lovers out there, we’ve decided to come up with a short list of our five favorite area hikes to complete this summer or fall in the peaceful Central Pennsylvania region.
wkok.com
‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Coming to Campus Theatre this Sunday
LEWISBURG – The Campus Theatre will be showing the film ‘A League of Their Own’ this weekend, and they say two original cast members will be there. Organizers say the two cast members coming are JoAnne McComb, who played for the Springfield Sallies and Sarah Jane Sands Ferguson, who played for the Rockford Peaches. The film begins Sunday at 1 p.m.
Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Biden’s visit: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. High: 64; Low: 39. Sunny today and tomorrow; cloudy on Sunday. Upstanding upgrade: McCormick Library in Harrisburg celebrated an expansion and the dedication of the T. Morris Chester Welcome Center, which honors a Harrisburg native who was the first Black correspondent during the Civil War.
abc27.com
The Judds to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Judds announced that “The Final Tour” will continue into 2023 with 15 additional dates, the first date being on Jan. 26, 2023, at the GIANT Center in Hershey. Many generations of Judds fans attended the first run of “The Final Tour,” bringing...
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday
State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
Times News
Lake Hauto woman reaches magic milestone
For her 16th birthday, Pauline Edwards received a bicycle from her parents. It wouldn’t take long for her to ride the two-wheeler into New York City, sometimes grabbing onto the backs of trucks as they rolled through the streets. “If my mother ever saw that she would have killed...
Tenant jumped from building in early morning fire
Williamsport, Pa. — A tenant jumped from a third floor apartment after fire ripped through a building early Sunday morning, officials say. Reports that other tenants were trapped in the blaze turned out to false, according to Williamsport Bureau of Fire Chief Sam Aungst. Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 2205 W. Fourth Street at 1:40 a.m. with possible entrapment and a report of a person that jumped...
Students rock their education in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Danville Primary School's cafeteria turned into a rock concert as students and teachers celebrated Rock Your School Day!. Rock Your School Day is celebrated nationwide. "What it does is it gets children really involved in learning and brings some fun to the school day," said Amy...
Times News
3 Carbon County men receive courage awards
It takes just a moment to change a life. The Valley Preferred Spirit of Courage awards recognized the actions of men and women Tuesday night who placed their own lives at risk to save another person from burn injury or death. Two men from Nesquehoning and one man from Palmerton...
bobscaping.com
NO SPECIAL PROTECTION in Northeastern Pennsylvania
The ‘Exceptional Value’ Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, PA is Dammed & Damned. Video Dispatch From The Loyalsock: Water Withdrawal Point Construction October 13, 2022, another muddy sediment plume. By Barb Jarmoska, Keep It Wild PA. The Loyalsock Creek, Pennsylvania’s River of the Year in 2018, is a...
Bazaar of the Bizarre in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a bizarre event Sunday in Wilkes-Barre where hundreds of people filtered through the F.M. Kirby Center for the "Bazaar of the Bizarre.'" The event featured nearly 50 local vendors that specialize in unique items bringing the style of horror, punk rock, oddities, and tattoo culture together under one roof.
