Lehi, UT

kmyu.tv

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
kmyu.tv

Woman dies after crash near I-15 with Lehi fire truck

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A 20-year-old woman died after a crash with a fire truck on the northern end of Utah County. The crash happened Friday just after 12:30 p.m. in Lehi near the interchange with Interstate 15 and Timpanogos Highway. Trooper Quincey Breur with the Utah Highway Patrol...
LEHI, UT
kmyu.tv

Teens rescued after becoming stranded in snowstorm on Mt. Olympus

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Three 19 year olds were rescued from Mt. Olympus after officials said they became stranded in cold weather conditions. Unified Police were informed of the hikers at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday. They said the teens only had rain jackets. Related weather stories from 2News.
HOLLADAY, UT
kmyu.tv

Two remain in custody after armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two suspects remain in custody after a hearing in federal court for an armed robbery of a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The alleged robbery happened on Aug. 19 at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a church at 1250 West and 1400 South. Police said two people with handguns robbed the carrier as he was parked in a lot to eat lunch.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
UTAH STATE

