SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two suspects remain in custody after a hearing in federal court for an armed robbery of a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The alleged robbery happened on Aug. 19 at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a church at 1250 West and 1400 South. Police said two people with handguns robbed the carrier as he was parked in a lot to eat lunch.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO