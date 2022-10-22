Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.36/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 30.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 95.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO