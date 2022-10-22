Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
11th annual Clash of the Titans showcases boxing fights between law enforcement agencies
Every year boxers who represent different branches of law enforcement battle it out for a good cause. This year the 11th annual Clash of the Titans is happening this year at the El Paso County Coliseum on Friday, October 28. "What a better sight than the Coliseum which is a...
cbs4local.com
UTEP hosts Family Fitness Fiesta
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso hosted the 12th Annual Miner Dash 5k Run/3K Walk and Family Fitness Fiesta as part of a series of weeklong celebrations for homecoming 2022. El Pasoans from the community were invited out Sunday morning to participate in...
cbs4local.com
Police search for missing 71-year-old El Paso woman
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old El Paso woman. Officials said Maria Guillermina Arauz De Lopez was reported missing on Tuesday. A local Silver Alert was issued. Police officials said she left her home in the 4700 block of Mesa Street on Thursday....
cbs4local.com
Several El Pasoans enjoyed the cooler temps
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A cold front moved into El Paso on Monday, bringing with it strong winds and fall-like weather. CBS4 crews noticed Halloween decorations blowing around in the wind, as well as grocery bags, flags, and trees. "I mean it blew my Halloween decorations away," said...
cbs4local.com
El Paso lawmakers accuse group of sending 'hate mail' to El Paso voters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso lawmakers spoke out against a controversial political flyer that went out to El Paso voters over the weekend. The political flyers were mailed out to several El Paso households by a group called American First Legal Foundation. In the campaign aid, the...
cbs4local.com
Centennial High School math teacher dies
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
cbs4local.com
Teen armed with axe accused of burglarizing Arcoiris Bakery in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old man who has been in trouble with the law before was arrested again in connection to a burglary at a bakery in El Paso's Upper Valley. Jacob Perez was arrested Sunday around 2:50 a.m. by El Paso Police Department. Witnesses reported a...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police investigate body found in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. One male body was found around the 6200 block of Trowbridge, according to a statement issued by the El Paso Department. The body was found in an alley of a residential...
cbs4local.com
West El Paso home decorated in 'Stranger Things' theme
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "Max" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso. The home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year. The set up depicts a...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police give Halloween candy safety tips
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department gave safety tips ahead of Halloween next week. The tips given by police are not intended for alarm but for awareness and extra precautionary measures only. Although the El Paso Police Department has no indication of a specific threat...
cbs4local.com
Early voting kicks off in El Paso from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — Early voting for El Paso County begins on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. El Pasoans can cast their ballots beginning at 8 a.m. at multiple locations across the city and county. One of the major races on this year's ballot includes the...
cbs4local.com
Some weary about putting family in assisted living centers after Lower Valley homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police continue to investigate a possible homicide that happened Monday night at the Loving Care Assisted Living in El Paso's in the Lower Valley. Police have not identified the victim or suspect, but officials confirmed that an altercation broke out between an 88-year-old man...
cbs4local.com
Fire damages home on South Melendres Street in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department put out a fire at a home on south Melendres Street Tuesday morning, the fire department confirmed. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home on the 600 block of south Melendres Street around 7:15 a.m.
cbs4local.com
YWCA El Paso del Norte Region hosts annual 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region will host its annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser on Thursday. The event will take place at Southwest University Park at 5:30 p.m. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes supports YWCA’s Sara McKnight Transitional Living...
cbs4local.com
Man found dead at El Paso assisted living facility after altercation with roommate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police continue to investigate a possible homicide that happened Monday night at an assisted living facility in El Paso's Lower Valley. Police officials said they were called to an incident at 6:45 p.m. at 180CR Croom, the location for Loving Care Assisted Living. An...
cbs4local.com
WATCH: Surveillance video shows suspects breaking into Upper Valley businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teen was arrested and is accused of breaking into several businesses in the Upper Valley. Officers arrested 17-year-old Jacob Perez on Sunday. Officials said Perez smashed the front door glass and damaged the cash register of Arcoiris Bakery near Mesa Street...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police warn to inspect Halloween candy amid marijuana-type treats
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police issued a warning Tuesday, stating is not to alarm the public, but to raise awareness and extra precautionary measures for Halloween. The added that there is no indication of a specific threat to the El Paso area. Police officials stated drugs...
cbs4local.com
TOUGH QUESTIONS: How is inflation impacting city of El Paso finances?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Like the rest of us, the City of El Paso had to account for inflation in its new budget which took effect last month. Everything from fuel and utilities to pay and information technology is now costing the city more. "We've seen increases in...
cbs4local.com
Barbers show off their skills at the first ever Sun City Barber Expo
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — The first annual Barber Expo kicked off Sunday morning at the El Paso County Coliseum. Barbers were able to showcase their talents in front some of the industry's largest brands and competitors. The goal of these talented individuals? To put El Paso on the...
cbs4local.com
Dress the Child raises money for children in the Las Cruces area
Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 32nd annual Dress the Child event took place Sunday morning to raise funds for the program. The event was held in downtown Las Cruces. Activities included dinner from local chefs who served food at different food stations in the outdoor venue. Yacht Party...
Comments / 0