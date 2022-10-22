ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP hosts Family Fitness Fiesta

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso hosted the 12th Annual Miner Dash 5k Run/3K Walk and Family Fitness Fiesta as part of a series of weeklong celebrations for homecoming 2022. El Pasoans from the community were invited out Sunday morning to participate in...
Police search for missing 71-year-old El Paso woman

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old El Paso woman. Officials said Maria Guillermina Arauz De Lopez was reported missing on Tuesday. A local Silver Alert was issued. Police officials said she left her home in the 4700 block of Mesa Street on Thursday....
Several El Pasoans enjoyed the cooler temps

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A cold front moved into El Paso on Monday, bringing with it strong winds and fall-like weather. CBS4 crews noticed Halloween decorations blowing around in the wind, as well as grocery bags, flags, and trees. "I mean it blew my Halloween decorations away," said...
El Paso lawmakers accuse group of sending 'hate mail' to El Paso voters

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso lawmakers spoke out against a controversial political flyer that went out to El Paso voters over the weekend. The political flyers were mailed out to several El Paso households by a group called American First Legal Foundation. In the campaign aid, the...
Centennial High School math teacher dies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
El Paso Police investigate body found in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. One male body was found around the 6200 block of Trowbridge, according to a statement issued by the El Paso Department. The body was found in an alley of a residential...
West El Paso home decorated in 'Stranger Things' theme

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "Max" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso. The home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year. The set up depicts a...
El Paso police give Halloween candy safety tips

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department gave safety tips ahead of Halloween next week. The tips given by police are not intended for alarm but for awareness and extra precautionary measures only. Although the El Paso Police Department has no indication of a specific threat...
Early voting kicks off in El Paso from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4

EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — Early voting for El Paso County begins on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. El Pasoans can cast their ballots beginning at 8 a.m. at multiple locations across the city and county. One of the major races on this year's ballot includes the...
Fire damages home on South Melendres Street in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department put out a fire at a home on south Melendres Street Tuesday morning, the fire department confirmed. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home on the 600 block of south Melendres Street around 7:15 a.m.
El Paso police warn to inspect Halloween candy amid marijuana-type treats

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police issued a warning Tuesday, stating is not to alarm the public, but to raise awareness and extra precautionary measures for Halloween. The added that there is no indication of a specific threat to the El Paso area. Police officials stated drugs...
TOUGH QUESTIONS: How is inflation impacting city of El Paso finances?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Like the rest of us, the City of El Paso had to account for inflation in its new budget which took effect last month. Everything from fuel and utilities to pay and information technology is now costing the city more. "We've seen increases in...
Barbers show off their skills at the first ever Sun City Barber Expo

El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — The first annual Barber Expo kicked off Sunday morning at the El Paso County Coliseum. Barbers were able to showcase their talents in front some of the industry's largest brands and competitors. The goal of these talented individuals? To put El Paso on the...
Dress the Child raises money for children in the Las Cruces area

Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 32nd annual Dress the Child event took place Sunday morning to raise funds for the program. The event was held in downtown Las Cruces. Activities included dinner from local chefs who served food at different food stations in the outdoor venue. Yacht Party...
LAS CRUCES, NM

