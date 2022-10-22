SK students get a special look at the real world of theater thanks to CTC collaboration

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
newbedfordguide.com
“I’m outraged, feel betrayed by how the New Bedford Public School system is handling our kids!”
“I’m outraged and I feel betrayed by our school system’s handling of our children. I know most reading this have had an experience where they have felt betrayed and spent the day worrying about their child’s safety due to a lack of protocol and more attention paid to sweeping things under the rug than handling situations properly.
theweektoday.com
Wareham High students arrive in style to homecoming dance
Wareham High School students arrived in style to the school Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 22. The night was an opportunity for students to show off their finest fashions, from trendy prom dresses to glamorous floor-length gowns to goth and alternative looks. Some students took advantage of the Halloween season...
Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
ABC6.com
‘Overwhelming and scary’: North Providence mom describes sons experience with RSV
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Grayson Swain, who’s only 14 months old, is one of hundreds of young children across the country infected with RSV. A respiratory virus that’s common for his age, but his mother Jacquelyn said her son’s case was more severe. “He was...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River mom wants all children to enjoy Halloween by spreading the word on Nationwide Teal Pumpkin Project
A Fall River mom is trying to help all children enjoy Halloween by spreading the word about the Nationwide Teal Pumpkin Project. Megan Rodrigues has a son currently in treatment for several life-threatening allergies and is looking to bring awareness to how those allergies can make trick-or-treating difficult. “One in...
independentri.com
In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Vote “No” on Question 5
This is NOT a vote on regionalizing the schools in Newport and Middletown. This is merely a vote on creating a central district office. Don’t be fooled by this ballot issue. Newport and Middletown schools will remain separate. In fact, if this ballot item is passed, and Middletown passes its bond question, there will be little incentive to regionalize because of the new schools being built in each town. Since both administrations in Newport and Middletown are already running lean, it is even doubtful we will see any savings resulting from a combined office.
johnstonsunrise.net
A classic case of generous giving in Johnston
There was a classic case of generous giving last week inside SCD Sales & Liquidation, located next to Northeast Auto Body at 807 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. It also came from a man — Steven Day — who takes pride in helping the community help others. “Johnston has...
Warwick firefighter honored for saving paddleboarder
Capt. Andrew Sisson was surfing in Tiverton when he was alerted to the man in need of help.
A New Home Has Been Made for Popular Fall River Pool Hall With an Exciting Future Outlook
There's no doubt about it, Straight Shooters Family Billiards has been a staple in Fall River for over 30 years. With the recent sale of the mill with places to be turned into a storage facility, Straight Shooters (among other businesses such as Laser Gate, Trader Jans, etc.) was forced to close and search for a new location.
Learning Something New About New Bedford’s Most Interesting Man
Thanks to a local historian and close friend of the late Peter Barney, I found out something I never knew about New Bedford's most interesting man. I was aware that his personality was well developed in all aspects; however, I never knew his love of music extended far down. Researcher...
johnstonsunrise.net
Did Johnston man ever unearth all the buried loot?
James Monroe Eddy of Johnston wasn't going to tell anyone his secret. But, once he did, word spread like wildfire. He had unearthed pirate treasure. Born in Glocester on April 25, 1831 to Amasa and Mary (Owen) Eddy, James went on to own several hotels; the Elm House Hotel in Johnston and the Hotel Bon Vivant in Pawtucket among them. He was known as being an excellent innkeeper who went to great lengths to please his patrons. Fish and game dinners were served at any hour of the day or night and parties were entertained in high-class manner.
rinewstoday.com
Governor: Commit to no tiny shelter village for homeless in Cranston now – and after – election
At last night’s Cranston City Council meeting, Councilman Matt Reilly showed a letter he has sent to Governor McKee “demanding a straight answer” about his intent to locate a tiny home homeless village on the grounds of the state’s Pastore Center, located in Cranston and served by Cranston municipal services such as police, fire and rescue.
Halloween Comes Alive in Dartmouth Thanks to One Man’s Haunted Yard
As Halloween draws closer, all things spooky and scary begin to take over, and one Dartmouth resident lives to bring terror and fear to his neighborhood every year. Harrison Ingham has been putting on interactive Halloween displays for years, and after acquiring the original animatronics and props from the old Lakeville haunted trail, he’s ready to make the “Haunted Yard by Dark New England” bigger and scarier than ever.
College cancels classes, schools placed in lockdown following shooting in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A college canceled all classes and multiple schools were placed in lockdown following a shooting in Worcester on Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials trace origin of bomb threat at Bristol County school, FBI involved
Officials have determined whom they believe is the origin of a bomb threat aimed at a Bristol County high school on Tuesday. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:50 a.m. today, the Easton Police Department received a report of a bomb threat at Oliver Ames High School that was sent via Snapchat.
Turnto10.com
Site of human remains once center of major drug operation in Rhode Island
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 News is uncovering new discoveries about the location where human remains were found in Central Falls on Monday. Central Falls and state police were called to a construction site at 55 Sheridan St. where Carlos Silva, an excavator for Carlos and Sons, was digging into the ground for a deeper foundation when he started seeing bones.
Brockton Named Massachusetts’ Ugliest City; Native Ken Pittman Takes Exception
So, this thing called Alot.com is looking for trouble. The online publication has posted an article entitled "The Ugliest Cities in Each State." It's a clickbait article designed to draw people in and perhaps to their website, which features articles on health, finance, careers, local, travel, living, education, and auto. That's probably more attention than I should have provided those weasels. I only mention them to give you a better sense of why you shouldn't take what they have to say all that seriously.
ecori.org
Climate Change Bears Down on Naval Station Newport, Aquidneck Island
Much of Naval Station Newport is situated along Burma Road, also known as Defense Highway, a two-lane road that runs along the West Passage of Narragansett Bay. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The U.S. Department of Defense has concerns about sea-level rise and other climate-change impacts on Naval Station Newport, along the...
mybackyardnews.com
TEN MILE RIVER WATERSHED
This morning – Dutch Oven with low 300-degree heat in stove oven. One Dave’s Market chunked butternut squash and one large Jaswell Farm carrot, one package bone chicken broth, half medium onion and small package sliced mushrooms, one crushed bouillon cube and black pepper. I’ll slow roast the...
Comments / 1