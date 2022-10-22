(Red Oak) -- Open burning is snuffed out in three KMAland counties following dry conditions and a rash of brush fires across the region. Emergency management officials Tuesday announced burn bans are in place in Page, Pottawattamie, and Montgomery counties effective immediately. The bans prohibit all open and controlled burning in all three counties unless an official burn permit has been issued by the proper fire chiefs. Despite Monday's rainfall and forecast chances later in the week, officials say accumulation amounts will provide little to no relief from the continuing moisture deficits in the county and region. Dry and windy conditions are also catalysts for fast-moving wildfires, such as those experienced in the area over the weekend. One such brush fire consumed around 750 acres Sunday afternoon and evening. It took 18 area departments to bring it under control. Another incident in Fremont County Sunday scorched nearly 350 acres.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO