Council Bluffs accident kills 1
(Council Bluffs) -- One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in Council Bluffs early Sunday morning. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were dispatched around 4:10 a.m. to the 50-mile marker of northbound Interstate 29 for reports of a vehicle on fire. Authorities say upon arrival from officers and fire personnel, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. After the flames were extinguished, the police department determined the vehicle appeared to have struck a sign pole on the side of the roadway and split apart causing a large debris field. Authorities say one deceased person was located inside the front half the vehicle. The accident remains under investigation and the identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
Red Oak man booked for reckless use of fire or explosives
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrested Tuesday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 34-year-old Lucas James Bogart was arrested shortly after 6:25 p.m. in the 500 block of East Prospect Street for reckless use of fire or explosives -- a serious misdemeanor.
Glenwood Police report major arrests
(Glenwood) -- Two suspects were arrested in connection with separate incidents in Glenwood over the past few days. Glenwood Police say 39-year-old Heath Michael Holmes of Glenwood was arrested Saturday for domestic abuse assault and child endangerment. Holmes was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $1,000 bond. Police...
Reported serial killer under investigation in Fremont County
(Thurman) -- State and local officials are searching for clues in connection with an alleged serial killer in Fremont County. According to a published report on newsweek.com over the weekend, cadaver dogs recently discovered suspected human remains at spots identified in a remote location near Thurman. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office launched the investigation based on information from a woman claiming her father murdered scores of young women and buried them with the help of his children. Lucy Studey told Newsweek her father, Donald Dean Studey, would direct her and her siblings to help him as he transported bodies--using a wheelbarrow in the warmer months and a toboggan in winter. Studey alleges her father killed 50 to 70 women over three decades before his death in March, 2013 at the age of 75. In most cases, the victims were transients or sex workers from the Omaha area.
2 suspects booked on drug charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- Two suspects are in custody following their arrests in Red Oak Tuesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 20-year-old Jordan Leigh Holaday and 24-year-old Dawson Allen Squires both of Red Oak were arrested at 103 East Valley Street shortly after 11:35 a.m. Authorities say Holaday was charged with possession of a controlled substance -- a serious misdemeanor, while Squires was booked for possession of a controlled substance 2nd offense and child endangerment -- both aggravated misdemeanor.
2 arrested in Taylor County/Ringgold County investigation
(Bedford) -- Two were arrested following an investigation between the Taylor and Ringgold County Sheriff's Departments. According to the departments, stolen property offenses resulted in a search warrant to be executed on Saturday. Upon investigation, Monty Parkhurst and Michelle Grady were arrested for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substances...
Montgomery County brush fire
(Red Oak) -- It took all hands on deck to battle a major brush fire in Montgomery County late Sunday evening.
Fremont County firefighters battle nearly 350 acre brush fire
(Sidney) -- Firefighters in Fremont County had their hands full with a large brush fire Sunday afternoon. The majority of the fire departments throughout the county, along with several local farmers, battled a large field fire in the vicinity of 235th Street southeast of the Fremont County Golf Course. Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Dustin Sheldon tells KMA News that an initial report came to the Riverton Fire Department shortly before 2:40 p.m., who immediately called for mutual aid.
Massive Montgomery County fire prompts mutual aid response
(Red Oak) -- It took all hands on deck to battle a major brush fire in Montgomery County late Sunday evening. Firefighters from numerous KMAland departments joined local farmers in battling a field fire in the vicinity of Highway 34 and A Avenue. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman tells KMA News the county's communications center and Red Oak's Fire Department received multiple 911 calls shortly after 4:45 p.m. regarding a small ditch fire.
Page, Pottawattamie, Montgomery counties placed under burn bans
(Red Oak) -- Open burning is snuffed out in three KMAland counties following dry conditions and a rash of brush fires across the region. Emergency management officials Tuesday announced burn bans are in place in Page, Pottawattamie, and Montgomery counties effective immediately. The bans prohibit all open and controlled burning in all three counties unless an official burn permit has been issued by the proper fire chiefs. Despite Monday's rainfall and forecast chances later in the week, officials say accumulation amounts will provide little to no relief from the continuing moisture deficits in the county and region. Dry and windy conditions are also catalysts for fast-moving wildfires, such as those experienced in the area over the weekend. One such brush fire consumed around 750 acres Sunday afternoon and evening. It took 18 area departments to bring it under control. Another incident in Fremont County Sunday scorched nearly 350 acres.
Fire reported in Red Oak
(KMAland) -- Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce reports a house fire occurred in Red Oak early Sunday morning. According to Bruce, the Red Oak Fire Department was dispatched to the 900 block of East Prospect Street shortly before 2 AM. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the entire front of the...
Field fire prompts voluntary evacuation notice in Montgomery County
(KMAland) -- A portion of Montgomery County is under a voluntary evacuation notice due to a rapidly growing field fire. According to the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, the area in the notice is from A Avenue west to Highway 59 and US Highway 34 north to 110th street.
Todd A. Gilleland, 41, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Sue Graves, age 85, Carson, IA
Visitation Location: Carson United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022. Notes: You may sign the guest register and view a complete obituary at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
Kennedy Haley, 17, Emerson, IA
Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kennedy Haley Memorial Fund has been established at...
Lawyers representing Page County citizens call Speer Financial presentation "tardy"
(Clarinda) -- Tardy is the word used by lawyers representing a group of Page County citizens to describe a financial presentation given to the Page County Board of Supervisors. During a regular meeting earlier this month, the board received a presentation from Maggie Burger with Speer Financial on the potential...
Shen shed owners given more time to address nuisance
(Shenandoah) – Owners of a Shenandoah structure deemed a dangerous building have another three months to fix the structure. By a 3-to-2 vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council granted a 90-day extension to the owners of a storage shed at 704 8th Avenue. Keith Holderfield represented his uncle Robert McCoy and his son Chris during the requested nuisance hearing. Holderfield asked for the city’s assistance in addressing the shed’s issues.
Red Oak schools post slight dip in enrollment
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are optimistic despite a decrease in enrollment this year. That's according to Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz, who tells KMA News his district sits at 1,034 students for its certified enrollment for the 2022-23 school year, a decrease of 39 students from the previous year. October 15 was the deadline for Iowa districts to submit certified enrollment reports for this school year. Despite the decline, Lorenz says he and his staff will continue to focus on the ways they can improve the school's offerings to draw more students back to the district.
East Atchison rolls Rock Port for third-straight district title
(Oregon) – The East Atchison volleyball team captured its third-straight district title and punched their ticket to a State Sectional with a sweep of Rock Port Tuesday night. The Wolves outlasted the Blue Jays in a marathon first set, before making quick work of their opponent for a 31-29,...
Comments / 0