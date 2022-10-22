Ellington notches key victory over Stafford

The Ellington high football team knew how important Friday’s game against Stafford/East Windsor/Somers was for Class SS tournament positioning.

The Knights entered the game as one of the last teams in the playoff field, while Stafford was on the outside looking in.

Ellington took care of business, as quarterback Dante Mangiafico threw for two touchdows and ran for another score to lead the Knights to a 24-10 victory in Pequot League play at Stafford High.