Xi Jinping's Rising Power Forces China's Wealthiest To 'Execute Their Fire Escape Plans'
China's wealthiest are pulling the trigger on exit plans amid rising pessimism building on the future of the world's second-largest economy after Xi Jinping clinched another five-year term for himself as the country's top leader. What Happened: Xi getting re-elected for the third term is a tipping point for Beijing's...
US News and World Report
In Letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity and Cooperation - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.
China’s strongman is here to stay. And weaker than he looks.
Xi is facing slowing growth and implementing politicized economic policies that could become his Achilles’ heel.
What Xi Jinping's decade in power means for people in China — in their own words
Xi Jinping has become China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. NPR has been speaking with a broad range of Chinese people about the impact he has had. Here is what four of them had to say.
US News and World Report
Taiwan Official Says Xi Would Be a 'Sinner' of All Chinese if He Attacks Island
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping would become a "sinner" of all Chinese people if he attacked Taiwan and would not win a war as he would face international sanctions and diplomatic isolation, Taiwan's top security official said on Thursday. China has ramped up military and political pressure against democratically...
wealthbriefingasia.com
China's Economic Challenge As Xi Continues In Power
Taking up an unprecedented third term in power, the Chinese leader and his colleagues have a lot to consider, such as debt-laden real estate sector, flagging economic growth and concerns about a potential global recession. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been re-installed to his post for an unprecedented third term,...
POLITICO
Xi Jinping’s 20th Party Congress victory lap bodes ill for U.S.-China relations
Hi, China Watchers. This is Xi Jinping’s glide path week to a third term as China’s paramount leader. And my Brussels-based colleague Stuart Lau and I have a transatlantic analysis of what Xi’s foreign policy settings hold for China’s relations with the U.S. and the E.U. We’ll also parse the language in Xi’s work report speech to measure what his real priorities are, scrutinize Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s warning about Xi’s Taiwan intentions and look for the lessons in the People’s Liberation Army’s last attempt to invade Taiwan. Amid the bilateral relationship gloom, we’ll profile a book that votes for hope by urging a renewed U.S. diplomacy push aimed to moderate Xi’s policies.
Xi Jinping's Power Grab Forces China's Propagandists to Hide Past Views
Not even the regime's most ardent supporters are privy to the Chinese Communist Party's intentions.
POLITICO
Maximum Xi
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. It’s United Nations Day! That’s officially a time for “hope for global unity.”. In today’s Global Insider, we’re instead going to focus on whether the United States is underinvesting in diplomacy. Former President Donald...
Analysis-Xi's next premier faces tough task reviving Chinese economy
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's next premier, who will take office in March, will have few options but to step up stimulus to revive an economy ravaged by COVID-19, policy insiders and analysts said on Monday, as the unveiling of Xi Jinping's new leadership team rattled markets.
grid.news
Xi Jinping won a third term and a new, loyal inner circle: 5 big take-aways from China’s party congress
Ordinarily, in politics or anything else, affirming the status quo isn’t big news — especially when the outcome is widely anticipated. The just-concluded Communist Party Congress in China is an exception. President Xi Jinping has won an extension of his tenure, a third five-year term, and perhaps the New York Times’ Raymond Zhong put it best: It’s “the world’s most important non-change in leadership.”
BBC
Xi Jinping's party is just getting started
Comparing Xi Jinping to Mao Zedong is "inane", scoffs Rebecca Karl, a professor of Chinese History at New York University. "If you're going to compare two people, it has to reveal something. It's like comparing Putin to Stalin or Liz Truss to Margaret Thatcher." At first glance, the parallels are...
No women named to China's powerful Politburo for first time in 25 years
The Chinese Communist Party's powerful Politburo will include no women for the first time since 1997, and instead be made up of 24 men with a top echelon packed with President Xi Jinping's loyalists. Why it matters: Female representation among Party leadership has always been limited, but Sunday's announcement marks...
BBC
China congress: Xi cements power by packing top team with loyalists
China's leader Xi Jinping has moved into a historic third term in power, as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyalists. On Sunday the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) unveiled its Politburo Standing Committee, with Mr Xi re-elected as general secretary. Observers say the line-up, handpicked by Mr Xi,...
As Xi Jinping Tightens Grip, China Says 'Closer Than Ever' To Taking Over Taiwan
China says it's closer to achieving “complete reunification” with Taiwan after it handed out another five-year term to President Xi Jinping. What Happened: “We’re closer than ever in history — and we’re more confident and capable than ever — to realizing national rejuvenation,” said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, reported Bloomberg.
