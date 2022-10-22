ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CT

Caldwell, Vazquez pace Windsor's victory

By Journal Inquirer Staff
 4 days ago

WINDSOR 92, MIDDLETOWN 91. Sophia Caldwell (200 and 500 freestyle) and Leila Vazquez (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) each won two individual events and were part of two winning relay teams as Windsor pulled out a CCC win on Friday.

Victoria Diaz (50 freestyle), Caysee Venturini (100 butterfly), and Althea Grace (100 backstroke) also were individual winners for the Warriors (8-2).

Windsor swept the relays with Grace, Vazquez, Venturini, and Diaz taking the 200 medley relay; Audrey Hires, Diaz, Loreli Sasportas, and Caldwell capturing the 200 freestyle relay; and Venturini, Grace, Vazquez, and Caldwell winning the 400 freestyle relay.

