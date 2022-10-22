Read full article on original website
Cops: Woman wanted on grand larceny charge after using stolen credit card at Riverhead store
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who used a stolen credit card at a Riverhead store last month. Suffolk Police said a woman reported her purse containing a wallet and credit cards was...
2 Arrested, 1 Not Apprehended for Robbing Cricket Wireless
The Third Squad reports on the Arrest of two defendants for a Robbery that occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6:47 PM in Hempstead. According to Detectives, three subjects did enter the Cricket Wireless Store located at 33 Main Street and stole multiple cell phones valued at approximately $9,000 US Currency before leaving the store and fleeing in an unknown direction.
Off-Duty Town Of Wallkill Police Officer Robbed At Gunpoint
An off-duty Hudson Valley cop was mugged at gunpoint with the thieves making off with his police badge and his wallet. The incident took place in the Bronx around 1 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 23 at Givan Avenue and Merrit Road, said the NYPD. According to the NYPD, a 36-year-old and...
Multiple threats to LI schools lead to arrest of boy, evacuation
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after he threatened to “shoot teachers and students” at his Suffolk County middle school on social media on Monday – the same day a bomb threat led to the evacuation of a nearby high school.
Missing Person Among 2 Wrong-Way Drivers Stopped On Southern State Parkway In Islip, Police Say
A missing person has been found after State Police on Long Island responded to not one, but two separate wrong-way drivers on the Southern State Parkway in just as many days. Troopers were first called at around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, with reports of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway in the town of Islip, near exit 42, according to State Police.
Man Caught by Officer & Canine, Arrested for Stealing Two Catalytic Converters
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing two catalytic converters from a vehicle in a parking lot in Rocky Point this morning. A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve.
NYPD: 4 suspects wanted for gunpoint robbery in Eastchester
The NYPD says four suspects are wanted for robbing a man at gunpoint overnight in the Bronx.
Man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Rocky Point
Suffolk County Police arrested a Medford man for allegedly stealing two catalytic converters from a vehicle in a parking lot in Rocky Point on Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve. Seventh Precinct Patrol Units, Aviation and Canine Sections responded. It was determined two catalytic converters had been stolen from a box truck. After a three hour search, Canine Police Officer Matthew Dewitt and his canine, Champ, located Daniel Labbe hiding in the woods.
Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night
Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
Teen caught with loaded gun at Long Island City High School, police say
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was allegedly caught with a loaded gun and a knife at a Queens high school Monday morning, authorities said. The staff at Long Island City High School found the weapon in the teen’s backpack at around 8:17 a.m., police said. The school’s dean was talking to […]
Off-duty NY police officer robbed of badge, wallet in the Bronx
An off-duty upstate New York police officer was robbed of his badge and wallet while in the Bronx early Sunday, the Daily News reported.
‘I got him good’ – Rocky Point barber thwarts would-be catalytic converter thief
A Medford man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters from a Rocky Point parking lot, police say.
VIDEO: Woman with child sprays Bronx MTA bus driver in face with unknown substance
Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting an MTA bus driver in the Bronx following a verbal dispute last month, authorities said.
Nassau police mark 10 years since traffic stop killing of Officer Arthur Lopez
Fellow officers gathered to remember Arthur Lopez at a special dedication near the place of his murder along the Cross Island Parkway and Jamaica Avenue. Ten years later, officers said they'll never forget the sacrifice that the young officer made that day.
Catalytic converter thief chased by store owner, arrested: police
ROCKY POINT, Long Island (PIX11) — A man was arrested for stealing catalytic converters from a parking lot in Rocky Point, police said. Around 9 a.m., Daniel Labbe, 42, of Long Island, was seen by a business owner walking in a parking lot with a saw and catalytic converter. Police said the witness started to […]
Police: 2 arrested for robbing Hempstead cellphone store; 3rd suspect still at large
Police say two suspects were arrested for robbing a cellphone store in Hempstead, but a third suspect remains at large.
Tragedy Avoided on the Southern State Parkway with Two Separate Wrong Way Drivers
The State Police responded to two separate calls for wrong way drivers last night and this morning, both on the Southern State Parkway in the area of exit 42, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Around 9:30 PM Troopers and Suffolk County Police responded to the Southern State Parkway and located...
Police confirm identity of 41-year-old Yonkers man found dead in Saw Mill River
The body was discovered in the river at the Chicken Island daylighting park in downtown Yonkers just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
Yonkers PD: 42 vehicles impounded, dozens of summonses issued in license plate, registration crackdown
The Yonkers Police Department is sending a strict message to drivers in the area about license plate and registration violations.
NYPD Police Officer, Carlos Diaz, 36, Arrested
On Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2245 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Carlos Diaz. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
