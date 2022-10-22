Suffolk County Police arrested a Medford man for allegedly stealing two catalytic converters from a vehicle in a parking lot in Rocky Point on Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve. Seventh Precinct Patrol Units, Aviation and Canine Sections responded. It was determined two catalytic converters had been stolen from a box truck. After a three hour search, Canine Police Officer Matthew Dewitt and his canine, Champ, located Daniel Labbe hiding in the woods.

ROCKY POINT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO