Suffolk County, NY

2 Arrested, 1 Not Apprehended for Robbing Cricket Wireless

The Third Squad reports on the Arrest of two defendants for a Robbery that occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6:47 PM in Hempstead. According to Detectives, three subjects did enter the Cricket Wireless Store located at 33 Main Street and stole multiple cell phones valued at approximately $9,000 US Currency before leaving the store and fleeing in an unknown direction.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Missing Person Among 2 Wrong-Way Drivers Stopped On Southern State Parkway In Islip, Police Say

A missing person has been found after State Police on Long Island responded to not one, but two separate wrong-way drivers on the Southern State Parkway in just as many days. Troopers were first called at around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, with reports of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway in the town of Islip, near exit 42, according to State Police.
ISLIP, NY
Man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Rocky Point

Suffolk County Police arrested a Medford man for allegedly stealing two catalytic converters from a vehicle in a parking lot in Rocky Point on Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve. Seventh Precinct Patrol Units, Aviation and Canine Sections responded. It was determined two catalytic converters had been stolen from a box truck. After a three hour search, Canine Police Officer Matthew Dewitt and his canine, Champ, located Daniel Labbe hiding in the woods.
ROCKY POINT, NY
Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night

Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
YONKERS, NY
Teen caught with loaded gun at Long Island City High School, police say

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was allegedly caught with a loaded gun and a knife at a Queens high school Monday morning, authorities said. The staff at Long Island City High School found the weapon in the teen’s backpack at around 8:17 a.m., police said. The school’s dean was talking to […]
QUEENS, NY
NYPD Police Officer, Carlos Diaz, 36, Arrested

On Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2245 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Carlos Diaz. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
East Setauket, NY
