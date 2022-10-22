WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Nick Curci’s 338 yards, 5 TDs lift Apollo-Ridge to OT upset win

Read full article on original website
Hermensky's huge night highlights Nordonia football win vs. Benedictine
Brendan Hermensky showed why a versatile skill set by athletes on the Nordonia roster does not necessarily restrict when and how the Knights may do things on either side of the football. That can be invaluable heading into the state playoffs. A junior linebacker, Hermensky incredibly had two touchdowns on interception returns in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 25, 2022: Second-half goal lifts Serra Catholic past Burrell
AJ Mejalli scored with just under 17 minutes remaining in the second half to propel No. 10 Serra Catholic to a 1-0 upset win over No. 7 Burrell in a WPIAL Class A boys soccer first-round match Tuesday night. The Bucs (14-4) controlled much of the possession throughout, but Noah...
Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets
The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
Twinsburg boys soccer starts strong in postseason
Facing a quality team that may have been under seeded and a club that possesses a top-notch goalkeeper, Twinsburg boys soccer head coach Michael Lally has been around the block long enough to know that is a potential recipe for an upset in tournament play. Twinsburg did its due diligence and didn’t allow...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Thomas Jefferson cross country teams run to breakout season
The Thomas Jefferson girls cross country team claimed the Big South Conference championship this season in a close race with Ringgold. Sparked by senior Kiley Dorrian’s overall winning time of 21:29.9, the Jaguars captured the title with a clutch 40-42 decision. “Our girls team put in the work to...
Banner year for Twinsburg volleyball reaches district level
Extending a remarkable fall season for the Twinsburg volleyball program can be exhilarating for the Tigers, who swatted away any notion of “the third time is the charm” in Saturday’s sectional championship match. Facing and beating Stow-Munroe Falls for the third time or any team in a season isn’t always easy, but Twinsburg...
Valley News Dispatch
Dave Anderson happy with decision to pull double coaching duty at Kiski Area
Dave Anderson will be front and center Wednesday evening as a varsity assistant for the Kiski Area boys soccer team as it hosts Montour at 6:30 in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal at Richard Dilts Stadium. On Monday, he was in command as the head coach of the Cavaliers girls...
