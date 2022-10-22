ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FanSided

Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices

New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB fans blasted the Padres after Trent Grisham bizarrely bunted in the ninth inning

With the San Diego Padres season on the line, Trent Grisham laid down a sacrifice bunt. On Sunday, the Padres were down to their final two outs against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the NLCS. In the eighth inning, Bryce Harper crushed a two-run home run to give the Phillies the 4-3 lead headed into the final three outs of the Padres season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Phillies' Bryce Harper hits clutch go-ahead home run vs. Padres, wins NLCS MVP

Here's the biggest, most clutch home run of Bryce Harper's stellar career:. The home run off a 2-2 sinker from lockdown reliever Robert Suarez turned a 3-2 Philadelphia Phillies deficit into a 4-3 lead over the San Diego Padres in the eighth inning of NLCS Game 5. It also put the Phillies, up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, three outs from advancing to the World Series for the first time since 2009 and for just the eighth time in franchise history. They closed things out in the ninth and are headed to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Framed another way, Harper's homer advanced the Phils' chances of winning Game 5 from 40.1 percent to 86.9 percent.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call

There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
MEADOWLANDS, PA
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: The Phillies Are World Series Bound! Fans in a Frenzy

Under a blue, gray sky, with a chilly autumn wind kicking up, the Phillies finalized their trip to their eighth World Series in franchise history with a heart-stopping 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. And of course, the city of Philadelphia is in a frenzy. Check out the best fan reactions below:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

3 Former Cubs Headed to World Series With Phillies

With a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies are World Series bound for the first time since 2009. Bryce Harper's clutch home run in the eighth inning proved to be the difference as Philadelphia took Game 5 of the NLCS to win the series 4-1.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s worst move of the 2022 season

The New York Yankees needed massive reinforcements during the 2022 off-season, given they had to make decisions on players like Gary Sanchez and add more pitching support to the rotation. They once again instilled faith in Luis Severino, who enjoyed a great bounce-back season after dealing with three consecutive years of injury-riddled play.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

Complete list of Yankees upcoming free agents and predictions

A complete list of every New York Yankees free agent and where they will sign. Coming off of a truly heartbreaking performance in the ALCS that saw them get swept by the Astros, this wound is going to be a painful one for both Yankees fans and players alike. With...

