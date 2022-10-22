ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen in San Francisco

By Gayle Ong
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Yet another store in San Francisco has fallen victim to a thief who made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry, this time at a store in the city’s Presidio Heights neighborhood,

The act was captured on surveillance cameras.

A bracelet and gold necklace were stolen, the merchandise worth $6,000

The owner of the shop said this is not the first time her jewelry store has been targeted by thieves.

Mabel Chong, owner of Mabel Chong Jewelry, chased after a man who ran off with her merchandise.

Surveillance video captured it all around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At first the man calmly walked in the shop.

“He was with his ‘wife’ so they look at stuff,” Chong said. “So when he comes back we are less alert.”

She then pulls out jewelry from the case.

“He’s like ‘OK I want gold jewelry, just heavy gold. do you have anything like that?’ So I took out from the case a big gold chain and a gold bracelet and then he starts asking ‘is this gold? how many grams is this?'”

Then the robbery, and the man took off in a getaway car. Chong has been running her Presidio Height Jewelry Store for 15 years.

She said her store has been hit three times by thieves this year alone.

“It has never happened before,” Chong said. “I always feel good about that door open and this year it’s getting to the point that it has changed.”

Jury reaches decision in armed jewelry store robbery case

On Friday a longtime customer checked in on Chong, who is still reeling from losing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

“I should be running my business,” Chong said. “Not having to worry about this kind of thing.

“People are forced to close their shop, their small business because of stealing and it’s very stressful for us,” Chong said.

Miket
4d ago

Hope cops are going to catch this brave criminal for committing this crime with video recording he knew is going to get him caught but he still do the crime. Why so brave? No consequences for any types of crime created by our Politicians?

14
I know this is stupid but
4d ago

That tub of lard ran like a frightened school girl, couldn’t get out of his own way. Damn klutziest robbery I have ever seen, and they have a crystal clear image of him- somebody has got to recognize him!

7
Jinxy
4d ago

She should offer a reward. Watch how fast people turn him in to collect the money , even if it’s $500. People will turn on you fast ; family, friends , neighbors..,all turn on you for quick cash. That’ll teach him a lesson. 😠

