Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Yet another store in San Francisco has fallen victim to a thief who made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry, this time at a store in the city’s Presidio Heights neighborhood,

The act was captured on surveillance cameras.

A bracelet and gold necklace were stolen, the merchandise worth $6,000

The owner of the shop said this is not the first time her jewelry store has been targeted by thieves.

Mabel Chong, owner of Mabel Chong Jewelry, chased after a man who ran off with her merchandise.

Surveillance video captured it all around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At first the man calmly walked in the shop.

“He was with his ‘wife’ so they look at stuff,” Chong said. “So when he comes back we are less alert.”

She then pulls out jewelry from the case.

“He’s like ‘OK I want gold jewelry, just heavy gold. do you have anything like that?’ So I took out from the case a big gold chain and a gold bracelet and then he starts asking ‘is this gold? how many grams is this?'”

Then the robbery, and the man took off in a getaway car. Chong has been running her Presidio Height Jewelry Store for 15 years.

She said her store has been hit three times by thieves this year alone.

“It has never happened before,” Chong said. “I always feel good about that door open and this year it’s getting to the point that it has changed.”

On Friday a longtime customer checked in on Chong, who is still reeling from losing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

“I should be running my business,” Chong said. “Not having to worry about this kind of thing.

“People are forced to close their shop, their small business because of stealing and it’s very stressful for us,” Chong said.

