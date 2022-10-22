ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

H.S. football: Confident Zamot leads Millville past Cherokee

By Kevin Kolodziej
Courier Post
 4 days ago

MILLVILLE - For as far back as he can remember, Jacob Zamot has been dreaming about being in this position.

And in his first year as the starting quarterback for the Millville High School football team, he’s proven that he’s exactly where he belongs.

“I take so much pride in being the quarterback of this team,” Zamot said. “I’ve been playing football since I’ve been 5 years old and I love it here. When I was younger, I used to come to these games and watch the older Millville quarterbacks. I always wanted to play like them. Me being in their shoes now and being able to play on this team, it’s a blessing”

On Friday night, Zamot threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Thunderbolts past Cherokee 31-20. It was the final game of the regular season, and while Millville will enter the playoffs with a 6-2 record, that’s not exactly how Zamot sees it.

“This is my first year as a starter and we had our ups and downs, but in the end, we came through,” Zamot said. “I’m excited for the playoffs to start, and it’s a whole new season now. We might have gone 6-2 but now we’re 0-0. I’m ready for us to be locked in at practice and come out for the playoffs.”

Zamot’s favorite target on Friday night, sophomore receiver Lotzeir Brooks, caught six passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

“I have a lot of confidence in him (Zamot) and we have great chemistry,” Brooks said. “This was a real big win tonight, but this is just the start and we’ve got to keep it going. We’re 0-0 right now and as long as we pick it up at practice we’ll be good.”

Zamot was equally complimentary of his top receiver and said that he’s thankful to have a pass-catcher with Brooks’ skillset on his side of the ball.

“I’ve been playing with Brooks my entire life, that’s my guy,” Zamot said. “We have the chemistry, and when me and him get going, no team can stop us. With good quarterback play and a stud receiver, we’re real successful together.”

While Zamot has become a team leader for the Thunderbolts this season, he did say that there is a lot of pressure that comes with handling the territory.

“I handle pressure differently,” Zamot said. “Pressure is all in the mind, and if you go out and play like there’s pressure on you, you’ll be nervous. I just go out there, have fun and play football with my guys.”

Millville coach Humberto Ayala said there's no regrets starting Zamot at quarterback this season and that he is more than pleased with his junior signal-caller’s play.

“He’s been getting better every week, you can see his confidence in the pocket,” Ayala said. “He’s developing and I’m confident in putting the ball in his hands in certain moments. He’s confident in what he has as far as receivers, but he’s an amazing young man and he’s determined to be as great as he can be.”

As far as expectations go for the postseason, Zamot understands the importance of the task at hand.

“I’m expecting us to focus and be locked in at practice this week,” he said. “We all put so much work in, and one thing we take pride in is having a high work ethic. We’ll never let someone outwork us.”

GAME BALLS

Thomas Smith III, Millville, RB/DB: Smith had three catches for 90 yards, a 5-yard rushing touchdown and an interception on defense. Simply put, he did a little bit of everything to help the Thunderbolts come out victorious.

Lotzeir Brooks, Millville, WR: Brooks had six catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns. The Cherokee defense just did not have an answer for the sophomore wideout, who scored on receptions of 34 and 44-yards.

Cameron Burti, Cherokee, WR: Burti had 45 rushing yards, 49 receiving yards and threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Pajic on Friday night.

Luke Brown, Cherokee, QB: The Chiefs’ junior quarterback had 51 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also completed six passes for 61 yards.

THEY SAID IT

Lotzeir Brooks, Millville, WR: “This was a real fun win tonight. I had to get mine, I’ve been slacking on the field and it was good to get a couple touchdowns. But now we need to focus on playoffs. If we want to win, it’s simple — we need to practice, practice, practice. All we need is practice.”

Humberto Ayala, Millville Head Coach: “We were flat in the first half and that was unexpected. I don’t know what it was, but I just felt off. We’re a high-tempo team, so what do teams want to do against that? They want to control the clock and control the time of possession and Cherokee did that very well. In the second half, we executed, got our playmakers the ball and they did what they’re supposed to.”

Brian Glatz, Cherokee Head Coach: “We battled, but we lost the turnover battle and it’s a killer when you turn the ball over. Special teams-wise, we’ve got to do a little better. Our starting field position, we had to adjust to that a little bit. We had a few guys out tonight, so hopefully, next week, we’ll be a little bit healthier and get some guys back in position. If we are healthy and go on all cylinders, which we really haven’t had that almost all year, hopefully we can get something going. We’ll see what happens.”

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

Lotzeir Brooks is a truly elite receiver: Brooks had two touchdowns of 34 and 44 yards. The first was a ball that he initially caught and was then knocked free by a Cherokee defender, but Brooks kept his concentration to secure the bobbled-catch in the end zone.

Kevin Pacan might be one of the most underrated running back in South Jersey: The Cherokee junior running back had 24 rushes for 105 yards on Friday night. He’s technically the third running back on the Chiefs’ depth chart, but he’s excelled with every opportunity he’s gotten this season, and there’s a ton of teams across South Jersey who would be more than happy to have him as their every-week starter.

No matter what the score, Cherokee doesn’t quit: After going down 31-14 early in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs could have easily just ran the ball in an attempt to run the clock out. Instead, they put together a seven-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a touchdown with 6:22 to go. They then turned Millville over on downs and were driving down the field before Millville’s Kyon Conyers brought in an interception with 25 seconds left.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: H.S. football: Confident Zamot leads Millville past Cherokee

