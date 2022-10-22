ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjas.com

Jasper and Silsbee on Collision Course

With only two games remaining in the regular season everything in District 9 4A Division 2 is pointing towards the November 4th meeting of the Jasper Bulldogs and the Silsbee Tigers at Jasper’s Bulldog Stadium. Both the Dawgs and the Tigers are 4 and 0 in district both with wins over the likely #3 team in the district the Hampshire-Fannett Longhorns and the West Orange-Stark Mustangs.
JASPER, TX
Orange Leader

Another year, another run to state for Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Annabelle Fisher; see full regional results

HUNTSVILLE – Little Cypress-Mauriceville senior standout distance runner Annabelle Fisher punched in her ticket to the Class 4A State Cross Country Championships with a nice performance at the Class 4A Region III Cross Country Championships Monday morning at Kate Barr-Ross Park at Sam Houston State University. Fisher covered the...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
High School Football PRO

Beaumont, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Baytown Christian Academy football team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Clay Walker sings national anthem at Vidor High School Homecoming game

VIDOR, Texas — A Southeast Texas native and country music star made his way from Mississippi to Vidor to perform for his alma mater's homecoming game. Clay Walker was born in Beaumont and grew up in Vidor, where he learned to play guitar at 9 years old, according to the Museum of the Gulf Coast. Walker graduated from Vidor High School in 1987.
VIDOR, TX
MySanAntonio

7 Questions With... J. Wilson's, JW's Patio owner

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A fixture in Beaumont since 2015, J. Wilson's is simply a part of Beaumont lore at this point. From the man candy to wing and hot dog days, it's the kind of neighborhood watering hole that draws Beaumonters en masse.
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

ASK A COP — How and when can defensive driving be taken?

Shane from Orange asks: I understand we are allowed to take defensive driving only once a year. Is that from January to December or 12 months from the time I last took defensive driving?. Answer: With the increase and need for traffic enforcement on the roads of Texas, the state...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Accident on FM1136 Claims Life

DPS Troopers are investigating an accident on FM1136 near Linscomb Rd. after a truck was found in the woods and a person was found inside. Tuesday morning a passerby noticed a 2016 Dodge truck off in the woods. Authorities found a 31 year old white male inside. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Jefferson County race for County Judge is underway

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County voters will decide whether to stay the course with the top elected official or make a change. Incumbent Republican County Judge Jeff Branick is running for his fourth term. He faces opposition from the former longtime County Clerk, Democrat Carolyn Leblanc-Guidry. Mello Styles caught...
MySanAntonio

Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
TEXAS STATE
newtoncountynews.net

Drive-By Shooting at Residence in Newton

According to Newton Police Chief Will Jackson, the Newton County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, October 23, stating a shot had been fired into a residence in Newton. The residence was located in the 2900 block of Hwy. 190 East. Chief Jackson stated that thankfully no one was injured in the residence by the shooting. If anyone has any additional information, please call Newton City Hall at 409-379-5061 or the Sheriff’s Department at 409-379-3636.
NEWTON, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Sempra moves forward on Port Arthur LNG project

Sempra is moving forward on the development of its Port Arthur LNG facility. Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, announced Oct. 20 that Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel Energy have amended and restated the fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, for the proposed Phase 1 liquefaction project under development in Jefferson County. The amended contract includes an updated price of approximately $10.5 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy