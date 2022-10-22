ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane County to declare Camp Hope emergency

The Spokane County Commissioners will vote today to declare Camp Hope, an estimated 400-person homeless encampment beside Interstate 90, an emergency. That declaration will allow the commissioners to spend funds on camp issues without public hearings or a competitive bidding process. Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney said during a briefing...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

Spokane agencies unite on plan to disband homeless camp

(The Center Square) – Government agencies in Spokane have activated an Emergency Operations Center to get occupants of a large homeless encampment into shelter before the onset of winter. “Communities that are most successful at decommissioning camps use an organized, indoor navigation system approach to identifying housing and connecting...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Unemployment data shows record-low unemployment rate

SPOKANE, Wash. – Unemployment data published Tuesday showed Spokane County reached a record-low seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% in September. The Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) published the preliminary data. The council found Spokane County had a total workforce of 263,288 workers. Of those, 253,455 were employed and 9,833 were unemployed.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘An embarassment to the community’: County calls Camp Hope an emergency, state pushes back

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Commissioners plan to use tools from the COVID-19 pandemic to start clearing Camp Hope. The Spokane County Sheriff wants the county to declare an emergency proclamation at the site, and commissioners say they’re ready to use this new tool to bring an end to the state’s largest homeless camp. Conversations from a county courthouse conference...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane fish biologist appointed to Washington Salmon Recovery Board

OLYMPIA — Governor Jay Inslee has appointed salmon advocate and Spokane fish biologist Joe Maroney to the Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board. The board awards grants for restoration projects across the state. “Joe Maroney will be a great addition to the Salmon Recovery Funding Board,” Inslee said. “Having worked for the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and lived in eastern Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing person in Bonner County found

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Lefty Graves

Spokane County Washington Courthouse Haunting’s

Spokane County Washington CourthouseBy Ian Sane/Wikimedia Commons. Many courthouses have tales of haunting’s and Spokane, Washington, is no different. Built to resemble a castle, it may be a bit of a surprise upon first seeing the facility; however, that’s not the only surprise people will have if they dig deeper into the history of the courthouse. Do all castles have backstories?
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Person stabbed in Spokane Valley near Spokane River

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person was stabbed in Spokane Valley near the Spokane River on Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. The stabbing occurred near the River House Apartments. There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for details. COPYRIGHT 2022...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Shoshone News Press

BOCC denies appeal for road validation

WALLACE — On Thursday morning, the Shoshone Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) decided not to overturn a recent decision by the board concerning the validation of the West Fork Pine Creek Road. The recent decision came after a public hearing in early September of a decision made by the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Zoning Commission gives nod to rural service center

SANDPOINT — In a packed conference room, about 40 people from the Sagle and Priest River areas came out against a proposed spot zone for a rural service center. Land owners Sean and Laura Hammond applied to change the zoning from rural five-acre to rural service center. The RSC zoning exists to allow selective industry in rural areas without inadvertently causing over-development. The intended use, should the zone change be affirmed by the elected Board of Commissioners, would be for small scale commercial services, including the sale of fuel, food, and miscellaneous items.
SAGLE, ID
Ask Spokane

Is Spokane high cost of living?

The average monthly living expenses for a single person in the USA are $3,189, which is $38,266 per year. The average cost for a family of four is $7,095 per month, which is $85,139 per year. How about the cost of living in Spokane?
SPOKANE, WA

