'We're not partisan.' Spokane council president pushes through new map, sparks controversy
(The Center Square) – “At the city we’re not partisan, it's not about the parties,” Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs said during deliberations to reject a map submitted by the Spokane Redistricting Board and begin the process of accepting a map drawn up by fellow Councilor Zack Zappone for Zappone's own district.
Spokane County to declare Camp Hope emergency
The Spokane County Commissioners will vote today to declare Camp Hope, an estimated 400-person homeless encampment beside Interstate 90, an emergency. That declaration will allow the commissioners to spend funds on camp issues without public hearings or a competitive bidding process. Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney said during a briefing...
Leaders from City of Spokane and Spokane County activate emergency order for Camp Hope
Leaders with the City of Spokane and Spokane County held a press conference on Thursday to discuss an emergency order for Camp Hope. City spokesman Brian Coddington released a statement on the move, calling it "a demonstration of the united regional commitment to improving the situation for everyone."
Spokane agencies unite on plan to disband homeless camp
(The Center Square) – Government agencies in Spokane have activated an Emergency Operations Center to get occupants of a large homeless encampment into shelter before the onset of winter. “Communities that are most successful at decommissioning camps use an organized, indoor navigation system approach to identifying housing and connecting...
Unemployment data shows record-low unemployment rate
SPOKANE, Wash. – Unemployment data published Tuesday showed Spokane County reached a record-low seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% in September. The Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) published the preliminary data. The council found Spokane County had a total workforce of 263,288 workers. Of those, 253,455 were employed and 9,833 were unemployed.
‘An embarassment to the community’: County calls Camp Hope an emergency, state pushes back
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Commissioners plan to use tools from the COVID-19 pandemic to start clearing Camp Hope. The Spokane County Sheriff wants the county to declare an emergency proclamation at the site, and commissioners say they’re ready to use this new tool to bring an end to the state’s largest homeless camp. Conversations from a county courthouse conference...
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich plans emergency operations center as I-90 camp clearing date approaches
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is moving forward with plans to remove people and their belongings off the Department of Transportation's property, and on Tuesday, set up an emergency operations center. The center will be a place for service providers and officials to meet as they work toward...
Spokane fish biologist appointed to Washington Salmon Recovery Board
OLYMPIA — Governor Jay Inslee has appointed salmon advocate and Spokane fish biologist Joe Maroney to the Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board. The board awards grants for restoration projects across the state. “Joe Maroney will be a great addition to the Salmon Recovery Funding Board,” Inslee said. “Having worked for the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and lived in eastern Washington...
Missing person in Bonner County found
SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
‘They’re only giving us 90 days in the middle of winter:’ Small Rathdrum community facing eviction
RATHDRUM, Idaho. – In the rural and quiet town of Rathdrum, the Mountain View Home Community is facing possible eviction during the coldest months of the year. “It’s a hell of a way to enter winter,” Resident Roger Gee said. Gee has lived in the mobile home...
Spokane County Washington Courthouse Haunting’s
Spokane County Washington CourthouseBy Ian Sane/Wikimedia Commons. Many courthouses have tales of haunting’s and Spokane, Washington, is no different. Built to resemble a castle, it may be a bit of a surprise upon first seeing the facility; however, that’s not the only surprise people will have if they dig deeper into the history of the courthouse. Do all castles have backstories?
Person stabbed in Spokane Valley near Spokane River
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person was stabbed in Spokane Valley near the Spokane River on Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. The stabbing occurred near the River House Apartments. There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for details. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Spokane Valley redesigning Sullivan Road Interchange at Trent Avenue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you are traveling in Spokane Valley, you might see some changes to your commute. Spokane Valley is redesigning the Sullivan Road interchange at Trent Avenue near SR 290. The project would replace the Sullivan Road bridge over Trent Avenue and the bridge next to it, which is over the BNSF Railroad track. Spokane Valley has...
WATCH LIVE: Town Hall between Washington candidates for US Senate: Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley
The candidates for US Senate, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will take part in a Town Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Watch the Town Hall LIVE in the player above and on FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22) at 5 p.m., followed...
Spokane Valley police responding to stabbing off E. Indiana, searching for suspect
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are responding to a reported stabbing off of E. Indiana near the Spokane River. Officials say a juvenile male was stabbed by a male suspect before the suspect ran off. The victim has potentially life threatening injuries and officials say the suspect is not an active threat to the community.
BOCC denies appeal for road validation
WALLACE — On Thursday morning, the Shoshone Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) decided not to overturn a recent decision by the board concerning the validation of the West Fork Pine Creek Road. The recent decision came after a public hearing in early September of a decision made by the...
CDA officials believe economic difficulties will pass
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Reports that the Federal Reserve may ease back on interest rate hikes sent stocks soaring Friday and gave Jimmy McAndrew the opening he was looking for: All is not lost when it comes to the economy. "This is not all bad news," said the vice...
Zoning Commission gives nod to rural service center
SANDPOINT — In a packed conference room, about 40 people from the Sagle and Priest River areas came out against a proposed spot zone for a rural service center. Land owners Sean and Laura Hammond applied to change the zoning from rural five-acre to rural service center. The RSC zoning exists to allow selective industry in rural areas without inadvertently causing over-development. The intended use, should the zone change be affirmed by the elected Board of Commissioners, would be for small scale commercial services, including the sale of fuel, food, and miscellaneous items.
