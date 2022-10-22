ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia’s favorite Halloween candy; is this a trick or a treat?

By George Eskola
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qf0gS_0iiXlUL900

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) — Halloween time. The scary and the sweets, the macabre, and the mc-candy.

“We have a night for the kids, hand out kids and you know celebrate the season,” said Martin Taylor.

Candy aisles are stocked with great selections. So, what do you like?

“I have had my share of Reese’s Cups,” said Wayne Lewis.

“That’s your favorite?”

“All year,” he said.

CLASSIC “Out There…Somewhere”: Halloween costume decisions

“It would be Reese’s Cups,” said Henry Dean.

“I love chocolate, Reese’s Cups are my favorite,” said Halley Wyatt.

According to the Internet, Georgia has a favorite Halloween candy. What do you think it is?

“I would kind of say Snickers because of the peanuts,” said Johnny McNair.

“Kit-Kats, M&M’s, things like that,” said Martin.

Good confections all, but not the champion in Georgia…

“What is it?” asked Halley.

It’s Swedish Fish. Yes, Swedish Fish.

“I don’t know what that is,” said Johnny

“Are you going to buy Swedish Fish?”

“No,” he answered.

‘Swedish Fish? Georgia?” questioned Wayne.

‘Really amazing, that’s amazing,” said Tim Bowman.

“Yes, I’ve seen it,” said Henry.

“Do you like it?”

“No sir,” he said.

“I love Swedish Fish,” said Halley .

“No, you don’t?”

“Yes, I do,” replied Halley.

“Swedish Fish,” said Wayne.

“You ever, had it?”

“Nah don’t want it,” he said.

“Would you hand it out to kids?”

“Yes,” said Halley.

“Oh no!”

“Yes,” she replied.

“I’m by passing your house!”

It might just be the most frighting thing about Halloween, that this is Georgia’s favorite candy. What the Herring is going on?

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 2

Related
saportareport.com

For sale, the State of Georgia

There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Heavy rain moves out of north Georgia

ATLANTA — Tuesday started off dry, but it won’t stay like that all day. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz says strong to severe storms are possible in north Georgia. While the main severe season is the spring, Georgia does often get some severe weather this time...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Study: SC ranked as 2022’s ninth least safe state in America

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – A recent survey by WalletHub ranked South Carolina among the least safe states in the nation. The WalletHub report compared 50 states and ranked them on metrics including emergency preparedness, personal and residential safety, workplace safety, road safety, and financial safety. South Carolina ranked as the ninth least safe state in […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Georgia deer hunters take to the woods

SOCIAL CIRCLE — The wait is over. The highly anticipated opening day of firearms season for deer hunters is Saturday and continues through Jan. 8. “We are shaping up for an excellent deer season,” Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist for the state DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division, said in a news release. “Last season, the buck harvest dipped a little, so hopefully we will have more mature bucks this year.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Georgia candidates touring the state before election day

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- There are less than two weeks until Election Day and Georgia candidates for governor and US Senate are traveling the state speaking to voters in a last-ditch effort to gain votes. Turnout so far for early voting has been record-breaking. Voters are anxious to cast their ballots in the Governor’s race and […]
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia trooper who cameoed in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies, DPS says

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Safety remarked on the death of a beloved trooper who made a memorable cameo on the big screen. A post on social media announced retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay, who had a 30-year law enforcement career, died on Friday night. He appeared in...
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

WJBF

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy