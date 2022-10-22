Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Hailassie earns C-USA Defensive Player of the Week honors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU defensive back Kahlef Hailassie has been named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Hilltoppers defeat UAB, 20-17, Friday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Hailassie is the third Hilltopper to win a player of the week award this season, and the second...
WBKO
WKU to name residence hall in honor of Margaret Munday
AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Friday, WKU will honor their first African American student and graduate, Margaret Munday, by naming a residence hall in her honor. In 1956, Logan County native Margaret Munday made history as the first African American student to enroll at Western Kentucky State College (later to become WKU) after desegregation. She studied music and was a member of the Western Chorus.
WBKO
Sports Connection, 10-23-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overall stats and records keep climbing as we near the end of regular season play in high school football. Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb break down Week 10 district matchups and are joined by Bowling Green Purples powerhouse quarterback Deuce Bailey and lineman Austin Anderson. Basketball season is nearing its debut, and the new South Warren head coach Carlos Quarles gives us preseason insight on all things Spartans boys’ basketball.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Demitrius Bell, Class of 2023 WR, unveils All-SEC final schools list
Demitrius Bell will be SEC bound next season barring a last minute change of heart. The 2023 WR prospect released his final 4 schools list on Tuesday, including all SEC programs. His list whittled it down to Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. Bell is considered to be the No....
WBKO
VIDEO: WKU groups to collect donations for Hurricane Ian victims
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU organizations, the WKU Social Work Student Union and WKU NAACP, are taking donations for relief from Hurricane Ian. Donations are being accepted Monday through Friday until the end of October.
atozsports.com
Kentucky assistant makes puzzling statement ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a comment this past week that’s puzzling and also likely to bring a sly smile to the faces of Tennessee Vols fans. Scangarello, a California native who is in his first year on Kentucky’s staff, was recently asked by a reporter about...
WBKO
A Much Cooler Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in nearly two weeks, widespread rain returned to South-Central KY Tuesday! Some places picked up more than .50″ of rain. While that won’t end our drought, it will put a nice dent in it. Expect drier, cooler conditions Wednesday.
WBKO
Cloudy and breezy conditions today after much needed rain yesterday!
Kentucky Hustler reveals the inner workings of global sports corruption– from Rose Bowl selection committees to international soccer federations. WKU's Social Work Student Union and NAACP are helping with relief to those affected by Ian. Updated: 19 hours ago. Harley Chestnut, Jaqueline Fauber, and Princess Reed are working to...
Tennessee Has All the Top Recruits Talking
The Vols have as much momentum as any program in the country and it's paying dividends on the recruiting trail
WBKO
UPDATE: Man killed in Bowling Green shooting identified
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police have identified the victim in an overnight shooting on Butler Way. Police said Marcus D. McCathren, 40, of Bowling Green was pronounced dead at the scene of a 100 block of Butler Way Monday morning. “We are aggressively working to locate...
Look: Renderings Of Tennessee Titans' New $2 Billion Stadium Revealed
The Tennessee Titans have called Nissan Stadium their home since 1999. However, after new renderings of a $2.1 billion stadium in Nashville were released today, some speculation ensued on a potential Titans' move away from their home field of more than two decades. "NEW: A first look at ...
WBKO
Video: Bowling Green pediatrician talks about RSV and what symptoms to watch for
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies and some older adults with certain health conditions. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down...
WBKO
VIDEO: Jingle Bell 5K Run returns to support the Arthritis Foundation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Jingle Bell Run returns Saturday, Nov. 19 at Ephram White Park at 885 Mt. Olivet Road. The race is from 7 to 11 a.m. For more information, visit here.
WBKO
Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an alleged threat made this morning at Franklin-Simpson High School. According to Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson, some graffiti was written on the bathroom wall just a few minutes ago threatening to blow up the school and out of an abundance of caution the building was evacuated.
WSMV
Percy Warner Golf Course to close for renovation project
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Percy Warner Golf Course will be closing in November to undergo an 11-month golf course renovation and enhancement project led by architect Bruce Hepner. Metro Parks and Recreation, the Tennessee Golf Foundation and Friends of Warner Parks are partnering to restore the golf course and surrounding...
WBKO
UPDATE: Franklin woman found safe after reported missing
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department announced that Veronica Hines, who was reported missing Tuesday night, was found safe. Tuesday night, Franklin Police Department posted on Facebook, that Hines was supposed to report to work at 4:40 a.m. and didn’t show. Hines was last seen by her family on the 24th in the late evening.
WBKO
Much-Needed Rain for Tuesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Breezy and unseasonably warm conditions rolled over into our Monday. But changes are coming Tuesday...changes that include our best shot at rain across the board in nearly two weeks!. A cold front arrives late Tuesday, bringing showers and embedded thunderstorms along and ahead of it....
WBKO
Rockfield Elementary teacher receives Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ashley Buchanon, a teacher at Rockfield Elementary, received the Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award. She was selected by a peer at Rockfield to be nominated for the award. As the first member of her family to attend and graduate college, the true passion she felt for...
WBKO
Showers and storms likely later, some could be on the strong side!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front arrives later today, bringing showers and embedded thunderstorms along and ahead of it - mainly from 2-7pm. Main impacts include locally strong winds, small hail, and periods of heavy downpours. A couple of storms could be strong later this afternoon, with a...
WBKO
Breezy and Warm Monday, Rain Likely Tuesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our weekend concluded with breezy, warm conditions. That kind of weather continues Monday along with more sunshine before a frontal system arrives Tuesday with MUCH-needed rainfall!. Monday will feature a mix of sun and high clouds ahead of a system arriving Tuesday. This front brings...
Comments / 0