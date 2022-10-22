ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Hailassie earns C-USA Defensive Player of the Week honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU defensive back Kahlef Hailassie has been named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Hilltoppers defeat UAB, 20-17, Friday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Hailassie is the third Hilltopper to win a player of the week award this season, and the second...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU to name residence hall in honor of Margaret Munday

AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Friday, WKU will honor their first African American student and graduate, Margaret Munday, by naming a residence hall in her honor. In 1956, Logan County native Margaret Munday made history as the first African American student to enroll at Western Kentucky State College (later to become WKU) after desegregation. She studied music and was a member of the Western Chorus.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sports Connection, 10-23-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overall stats and records keep climbing as we near the end of regular season play in high school football. Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb break down Week 10 district matchups and are joined by Bowling Green Purples powerhouse quarterback Deuce Bailey and lineman Austin Anderson. Basketball season is nearing its debut, and the new South Warren head coach Carlos Quarles gives us preseason insight on all things Spartans boys’ basketball.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Demitrius Bell, Class of 2023 WR, unveils All-SEC final schools list

Demitrius Bell will be SEC bound next season barring a last minute change of heart. The 2023 WR prospect released his final 4 schools list on Tuesday, including all SEC programs. His list whittled it down to Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. Bell is considered to be the No....
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

A Much Cooler Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in nearly two weeks, widespread rain returned to South-Central KY Tuesday! Some places picked up more than .50″ of rain. While that won’t end our drought, it will put a nice dent in it. Expect drier, cooler conditions Wednesday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Cloudy and breezy conditions today after much needed rain yesterday!

Kentucky Hustler reveals the inner workings of global sports corruption– from Rose Bowl selection committees to international soccer federations. WKU's Social Work Student Union and NAACP are helping with relief to those affected by Ian. Updated: 19 hours ago. Harley Chestnut, Jaqueline Fauber, and Princess Reed are working to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Man killed in Bowling Green shooting identified

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police have identified the victim in an overnight shooting on Butler Way. Police said Marcus D. McCathren, 40, of Bowling Green was pronounced dead at the scene of a 100 block of Butler Way Monday morning. “We are aggressively working to locate...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an alleged threat made this morning at Franklin-Simpson High School. According to Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson, some graffiti was written on the bathroom wall just a few minutes ago threatening to blow up the school and out of an abundance of caution the building was evacuated.
WSMV

Percy Warner Golf Course to close for renovation project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Percy Warner Golf Course will be closing in November to undergo an 11-month golf course renovation and enhancement project led by architect Bruce Hepner. Metro Parks and Recreation, the Tennessee Golf Foundation and Friends of Warner Parks are partnering to restore the golf course and surrounding...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

UPDATE: Franklin woman found safe after reported missing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department announced that Veronica Hines, who was reported missing Tuesday night, was found safe. Tuesday night, Franklin Police Department posted on Facebook, that Hines was supposed to report to work at 4:40 a.m. and didn’t show. Hines was last seen by her family on the 24th in the late evening.
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

Much-Needed Rain for Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Breezy and unseasonably warm conditions rolled over into our Monday. But changes are coming Tuesday...changes that include our best shot at rain across the board in nearly two weeks!. A cold front arrives late Tuesday, bringing showers and embedded thunderstorms along and ahead of it....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Breezy and Warm Monday, Rain Likely Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our weekend concluded with breezy, warm conditions. That kind of weather continues Monday along with more sunshine before a frontal system arrives Tuesday with MUCH-needed rainfall!. Monday will feature a mix of sun and high clouds ahead of a system arriving Tuesday. This front brings...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

