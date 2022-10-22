Read full article on original website
Related
Saint Rose’s Coach Darling Gutheil earns 400th career win
College of Saint Rose women's soccer coach Laurie Darling Gutheil achieved a career milestone when the Golden Knights defeated Pace 3-0 on Oct. 18. She earned her 400th career win as a coach.
Southern Vermont Storm to host NEFL All-Star Game
The New England Football League's (NEFL) All-Star Game is coming to Bennington.
Bridge in Scotia to close until 2024
The Village of Scotia has been ordered by the New York State Department of Transportation to close the road over the Sunnyside Road bridge due to its unsafe conditions.
Stillwater man wins USA Mullet Championship
Stilllwater man Scott Salvadore has won the 2022 USA Mullet Championships' Mane Event. Public voting ended October 11 and the results were announced Saturday morning.
Plumb Oyster Bar in Troy permanently closes
Plumb Oyster Bar on 2nd Street in Troy has closed its doors. The restaurant closed after its dinner service on October 15.
New pizza place opening on Ontario Street in Cohoes
Spindle City Pizza is set to open at 84 Ontario Street in Cohoes on Friday, October 28. The name pays homage to the City of Cohoes, which became a manufacturing center in the late 1800s.
NYSP: Hit-and-run ends in DWI for Rensselaer man
After allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash on State Route 20 in Nassau, Raymond F. Ingoldsby II, 40, of Rensselaer, was nabbed by State Troopers on Wednesday afternoon
Averill Park clinches No. 1 seed in Capital Division, beating La Salle in overtime
La Salle and Averill Park both overcame slow starts to the Section II football season - La Salle opened up 0-2 on the year; Averill park 1-2 - to become two of the more dominant teams in Class A. The Cadets and the Warriors entered the week 3-0 in league play, and the winner of Friday night's matchup would claim sole possession of the top spot in the Capital Division.
Man in Hudson dies unloading dumpster
A man in Hudson was killed while unloading a dumpster. The victim's name has not yet been released.
Albany police locate missing teen
Albany police have found Braedon Loveday. He was reported missing on Friday and was last seen on the 300-block of Western Avenue.
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
Albany PD investigating Robin Street shooting
Police are investigating a shooting on Robin Street in the city of Albany.
Pittsfield PD investigating shots fired incident
The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident near Dalton Avenue and Dartmouth Street. Police said the incident happened on Friday around 5:45 p.m.
Over 200 gravestones overturned at Bennington cemetery
Bennington Town officials said Monday that over 200 gravestones were overturned at the Village Cemetery on Morgan Street over the weekend.
19 displaced, building torn down after Schenectady fire
Over a dozen people are without homes after a fire tore through a Schenectady apartment building early Sunday morning. The building was demolished Monday.
Crescent, Vischer Ferry dam work to force drawdowns
The New York Power Authority (NYPA) will supervise a water drawdown to remove the flashboards at the Crescent and Vischer Ferry dams later this month.
CDPHP bike rentals end season on Nov. 30
Telltale green bikes with purple baskets can be seen in Albany, Saratoga Springs, and across Warren County. This year, they showed up in a new county, and are getting set to close out on an eventful year.
Saugerties man indicted for allegedly setting house on fire
A Saugerties man has been indicted for allegedly setting fire to a home. The Saugerties Police Department said Timothy Benzenhoefer, 44, was arrested on October 21.
Uncommon Grounds opening new shop in Stuyvesant Plaza
Coffee and bagel shop Uncommon Grounds is opening a fourth location in Stuyvesant Plaza. The new location will be in the former Bruegger's Bagels space.
Albany man arrested on gun, drug charges
An Albany man has been arrested after he was allegedly found with drugs and a stolen handgun. The Albany Police Department said Jaiquan Brown, 31, was arrested on Friday.
