Idaho Falls, ID

Driver killed in accident on Hitt Road

By News Team
 4 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A rollover accident claimed the life of one person Friday evening.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports the accident happened at the intersection of 25th East (Hitt Road) and John Adams Parkway after 7 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident with one ending up on its top in front of the Pony Express Car Wash. The driver died from their injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The name of the person deceased has not been released.

Traffic was congested most of the evening on the busy street.

Earlier Friday evening, another car accident blocked a portion of Hitt road at the intersection of First Street.

Idaho Falls Police reported a driver heading west on First Street failed to yield to an oncoming car when they turned left.

Two people were taken to the hospital in that accident.

Idaho Falls, ID
