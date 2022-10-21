ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men's Lightweight Rowing Completes Head of The Charles

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The Harvard men's lightweight rowing team opened its 2022-23 campaign this past weekend at the Head of The Charles Regatta. The Crimson raced four boats over the two days and had one boat take home a gold medal. The Crimson raced on Sunday only and posted a...
Men's Heavyweight Rowing Wrap Up Racing At Head of The Charles

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The Harvard men's heavyweight rowing team opened its season this past weekend at the Head of The Charles Regatta. The team raced six boats over the two days and had one boat take home a gold medal. On Saturday, Harvard opened with the Club 4 and had...
Harvard-Cornell Men's Ice Hockey is Officially Sold Out

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – One of the most anticipated games of the 2022-23 college hockey season, Harvard-Cornell on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Bright-Landry Hockey Center, is now sold out. Fans who are interested in purchasing tickets are encouraged to visit VividSeats.com. About Harvard-Cornell Hockey. The January contest will be...
Men’s Soccer’s Gutierrez Gains Ivy League Player of the Week Honors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men's soccer junior forward Ale Gutierrez has earned Ivy League Player of the Week honors after scoring the game-winning goals in both of the Crimson's victories last week, the Ivy League conference office announced on Monday afternoon. A native of Heredia, Costa Rica, Gutierrez...
