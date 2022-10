The RHAM High girls volleyball team will be adding another year to its CCC East championship banner hanging in the school’s gymnasium.

Marina McLaughlin produced 11 aces as the host Raptors cruised to a 3-0 victory over E.O. Smith Friday to clinch the division title. Game scores were 25-17, 25-9, 25-12

Lani Fecho racked up seven kills and 15 digs and Neve Tyler provided 12 digs for the Raptors (14-2), who extended their winning streak to four.